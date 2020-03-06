The American Marketing Association’s Atlanta Chapter Names the 2020 Amy Awards Finalists
/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 63 years, the Atlanta Marketer of the Year Awards, presented by the Atlanta Chapter of the American Marketing Association, have celebrated more than just great creative – they’ve rewarded companies that craft innovative strategies, unforgettable campaigns, and produced outstanding results.
On March 12, 2020, the AMY Awards will recognize companies and individuals who’ve made their mark on the Atlanta marketing scene during the previous calendar year with an AMY Awards Red Pencil.
Awards will be presented to 17 winners across categories spanning all aspects of creative, SEO, branding, social media and more. Awards will also be presented for Atlanta’s Rising Star, Marketer of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Marketing for Good.
The 63rd AMY Awards will be held at The Foundry at Puritan Mill. To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, please visit www.amyawardsatl.com.
ATLANTA RISING STAR AWARD
Caty Leslie, Everywhere Agency
ATLANTA MARKETER OF THE YEAR
Rebecca Kritzman, Equifax
ATLANTA MARKETING FOR GOOD
Jasmine Crowe – Goodr
ATLANTA VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
Christy Williams, Nebo Agency
SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN
SunTrust 31-Day #bestlifegiving Challenge - 22squared
Propelling A Startup Into A $100,000,000 DTC Lending Brand - DRUM Agency
Brookdale Senior Living Social Media Campaign - Nebo Agency
B2B-INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN
"Experience the Adrenaline Effect" at The Financial Brand Forum - Adrenaline Agency
Habasit - Line Between Farm & Table - Modo Modo Agency
B2C-INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN
Room Key Integrated Marketing Campaign - Hothouse Inc.
Toyota Motor North America Drives Takata Air Bag Repairs - Jackson Spalding
Piedmont Healthcare Online Scheduling Campaign- Piedmont Healthcare
EVENT MARKETING
Crucial Catch Cancer - Emory Healthcare
Snowpiercing Culture (Snowpiercer TNT) - TNT/WarnerMedia
EMAIL MARKETING
Chick-fil-A Points Redemption – BrightWave
Synovus - Birthday Campaign - BrightWave
Delta TechOps Reaches New Heights with Elevate - Jackson Spalding
DIGITAL ADVERTISING (ONLINE, WEBSITE SPONSORSHIP ETC.)
IONOS US Market Launch - Brunner
Mobile World Congress Los Angeles Event - Nebo Agency
Piedmont Healthcare Living Donor Campaign - Piedmont Healthcare
NON-PROFIT MARKETING
The Hunger Monster - Atlanta Community Food Bank
Boys & Girls Clubs: Whatever it Takes Campaign - Dagger
WEBSITE/WEB CREATIVE
SweetWater Guide Beer - 22squared
Krystal Website - Dragon Army
Ogletree Deakins - Mighty Roar
LEAD GENERATION/eCOMM
Purchasing Power Marketo - Brown Bag Marketing
A website reboot into a lead generation machine - KORE Wireless
Integrating an Online Campaign in Aaron’s Stores - The Swarm Agency, Inc.
B2B + B2C VISUAL/BRAND IDENTITY
Rescue Pledge - Nebo Agency
Atlanta Dream - Tantrum Agency
SEO SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION
Captivate Expands Window Film Depot’s National Web Presence using its Search First® approach - Captivate
Nebo & Arrow Exterminators - Leveraging Audience Insights to Provide Geo-Specific Answers - Nebo
Swarm Agency & Maid Brigade Redesign for SEO - Swarm Agency
PAID SEARCH/PPC
Buy-Rite Beauty - Nebo Agency
PROJECT MANAGEMENT
Damon Borozny, The Project Manager Vampire Slayer Returns - Nebo Agency
About AMA Atlanta
AMA Atlanta is the go-to source for marketing knowledge, events, resources and networking in Atlanta. We are the largest marketing organization in the city and one of the largest AMA chapters nationwide. That means AMA Atlanta members have access not only to an incredible amount of local talent, but also to the international reach of the entire AMA community.
Our members include professionals across the spectrum of the discipline: research, non-profit, public relations, advertising, branding, direct marketing, interactive, creative, multicultural and so much more.
For more information on AMA Atlanta, visit us at ama-atlanta.com.
CONTACT:
Brittany Hurley
919-819-9292
brittany.hurley@havas.com
