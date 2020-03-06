Lander Announces New Sego Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra

Lander’s Latest Device Protection Product is Now Available in Verizon Stores Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lander , a personal technology company that bridges the gap between the outdoors and technology, today announced the launch of its Sego phone case specifically made for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra devices. The cases are available to purchase now on Lander.com and in Verizon stores nationwide.



“Lander is excited to launch a brand new product for Samsung customers that integrates the same Thermoline™ technology made popular by our other products,” said Kasey Feller, brand manager at Lander. “We are also thrilled to work with Verizon to make the Sego case available in Verizon stores nationwide, ensuring it is widely available to Samsung customers everywhere.”

The Sego case is engineered to bring a slim look to users’ mobile devices and includes a layer of Thermoline™, tested and proven to regulate and insulate against temperatures from 0ºF to 120ºF. It is also ideal for gaming and streaming without overheating your battery.

Founded in 2015, Lander aims to create products that help customers take their tech on every adventure. With its line of backpacks, smart lanterns, power banks, and phone cases, Lander makes it easy for nature-lovers to bring their gadgets into the great outdoors without worrying about damage or hassle.

For more information on Lander and its products, visit lander.com .

About Lander

Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for use at home, on the go, and off-grid. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, and now backpacks and smart lanterns—products designed for the adventurer in all of us. For more information, visit www.lander.com .

About Parent Company BGZ brands™

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz®, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands— BodyGuardz , a leading device protection company; Lander , expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO® , modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands .

Media Contact:

Codeword for Lander

bgz@codewordagency.com



