Mineworx to Host Live Webinar March 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today that further to its news release of February 26, 2020 - Mineworx to Pursue Catalytic Converter Market, it will be hosting a live webinar to provide its shareholders with an informative update on recent events taking place with the Company.



60 Minute Live Webinar

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM PDT/4:00 EDT

Duration: One hour

Instructions: To view the live webinar, you will need a computer, please click the link below.

The webinar will allow participants to write in questions during the live presentation, which will be addressed at the end.

https://zoom.us/j/870064714

Meeting ID: 870 064 714

The system will prompt you to do a onetime soft download of the Zoom webinar application. It will request you to download and run the application and prompt you to enter your name. We recommend that you complete this at least five minutes prior to the event.

If you have a low internet connection or no speakers on your computer, you will have the ability to call into the live webinar at the telephone numbers listed below. You will be prompted to enter the Meeting ID: 870 064 714

Canada: +1 647 558 0588

US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 669 900 6833

International numbers available:

https://zoom.us/u/a1FtW8fNp

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining and e-Waste opportunities utilizing its licensed patented cyanide-free precious metals extraction formula and patented portable extraction technologies. These three innovations will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost effective, environmentally friendly extractive metallurgy solutions.



For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Rick Gliege, V.P. Corporate Development

250-751-3661

rick@mineworx.net





