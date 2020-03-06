Electoral Commission reviews annual plan

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 6 - The National Electoral Commission (CNE) reviewed last Thursday the 2020 working plan, focusing the organization of the municipal elections. ,

The information was provided on Thursday, March 5, by the spokesman of the II plenary meeting of the CNE, Lucas Quilundo.

According to the spokesman, the working plan had been approved in February, but had to be reviewed due to the election of new CNE president, made by the National Council of the Judiciary Magistracy.

This is the first meeting chaired by the president of the CNE, Manuel Pereira da Silva, who was sworn in on 19 February last.

Without going into details, the spokesman addressed the need to fit the 2020 annual plan of activities to the general bases of preparation of the municipal elections, scheduled for this year.

He clarified that "the plan is a forecast instrument that will determine whether or not conditions exist to conduct electoral processes".

In view of the need to circulate information on electoral processes, Lucas Quilundo defended the need to take into account the state of infrastructures, such as roads, electricity and telecommunications networks.

He informed that the plenary agreed with the need for important changes to be operated on the working teams, with the voluntary resignation of the commissioner Cláudio Silva, as well as the removal and appointment commissioners.

