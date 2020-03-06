Mozambique encourages reforms in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 6 - The Mozambican Ambassador to Angola, Osvalda Joana, last Thursday in Luanda encouraged the ruling MPLA party to continue the current reforms, especially in corruption fight in the country.,

The diplomat was talking to the press in the end of a meeting that she had with MPLA vice president, Luísa Damião, with whom she addressed aspects related to the cooperation between Angola and Mozambique.

Osvalda Joana stated that with the process of reforms, Angola moves towards development and well being of its people.

