Meeting with the Zambian Minister of Defence
On 5 March, the Ambassador met with the Zambian Minister of Defence, accompanied by the French Regional Defence Attaché, who was visiting the country.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of France in Zambia.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.