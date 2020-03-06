Rwanda Rugby Federation unveils 2020 National Calendar

The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (http://www.RwandaRugby.com), has unveiled the competition calendar for the year 2020.

Download Document: http://bit.ly/39sOfLd

In a meeting organized on Sunday at Remera Master Grill conducted by Philip Gakirage the RRF Vice President as well as federation members the clubs, it was decided the new schedule will include the first and second division teams, a Women 7’s, Tag Rugby, and talent detention program.

The top first division will kick off this month on March 21-22 is composed of the top five Rugby teams basing on last year’s performance including teams like Lion de Fer, Thousand Hills, Resilience, Muhanga Thunders, and Kigali Sharks Rugby clubs.

All teams in this division will battle out both in the home and away category, according to RRF before being ranked to determine the champion in August.

For the first time, the bottom team in the top division will be relegated to the second division, which kicks in May before coming to a climax in June.

The Second Division will be made up of the South, Central and North Leagues. The South region will consist of two teams; the University of Rwanda team Grizzlies and Puma Rugby Club, Central will have Remera Buffaloes, Rwamagana Bananas while North West includes three teams; Rubavu rugby club, Burera tigers and IPRC Tumba.

‘’We’re very committed to strengthen our National 15 aside League by putting in place First and second Division so as to increase competitiveness of our league which will help us to get good players joining the national team,’’ said Gakirage Philip the Vice president of Rwanda Rugby Federation.

According to the rugby activity calendar 2020, RRF will host the Annual General Assembly on March 29, 2020, after the top division kicks off on 21st -22nd March.

The ladies have also not be forgotten, their Women's Rugby 7’s competition will be played on May 24, 2020. The Seniors men's team will part take in Safari 7's in Kenya.

In that same month, a national 7's training will be conducted by UK selected team; Friends of Rwanda Rwanda (FoRR) from May 25-31.

RRF has also revealed that the Silverbacks, the Seniors men's team will part take in Safari 7's in Kenya in September. A local Under 17 junior competitions will also take center stage in that period, while Tag Rugby Festivals is scheduled on June 6th.

The Rugby fans will also be treated to other major rugby events on the calendar namely; the Annual Genocide Memorial 7’s which attracts teams from neighboring countries.

The Coaches and referees will also gain from the second refreshment training workshop to be held October then in that same month a women talent detention program will kick-off plus the Under 15 talent detention a month later.

This year’s busy rugby calendar will be concluded with the Beach Rugby tournament to be held in December Rubavu.

Meanwhile the Rugby National League will kick of with a competitive fixture on 21st March 2020. Resilience from Rusizi will host Thousand Hills and Lions de Fer will host Muhanga thunders on Sunday 22nd March, 2020 in Kigali.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com

About Rwanda Rugby: The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (http://www.RwandaRugby.com) is responsible for all aspects of rugby in Rwanda from school level to the international Silverbacks. Our aim is to encourage the development of rugby in Rwanda and increase participation at all ages and both genders.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.