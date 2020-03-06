Warsaw Process Counterterrorism and Illicit Finance Working Group Convenes in Marrakech, Morocco

The United States, Poland, Morocco, and Kenya convened the Warsaw Process Counterterrorism and Illicit Finance working group, hosted by the Government of Morocco in Marrakech on March 4-5, 2020. Fifty-five delegations, including international organizations, from around the world participated in the working group. Delegations discussed the ever-changing threat posed by al-Qa’ida and its affiliates and acknowledged a range of efforts that can be employed to counter this still potent threat, including the promotion of a set of non-binding principles. Participants shared their regional perspectives on countering al-Qa’ida and discussed threats from other terrorist groups. A number of delegations also noted the destabilizing activities of Iran and its proxies, especially Hizballah, and the need to collectively confront Iran’s continued support to terrorist groups.

The Counterterrorism and Illicit Finance working group is the final working group meeting of the Warsaw Process in advance of the 2020 Warsaw Ministerial to be held in Washington D.C. The Warsaw Process was launched by the United States and Poland in February 2019, following the Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East. The initiative, which consists of seven expert-level working groups operating under the aegis of a Ministerial-level plenary, is promoting security and stability in the Middle East through meaningful multilateralism that fosters deeper regional and global collaboration.



