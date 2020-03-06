Diabetic Footwear Market to Reach $ 9.7 Billion by 2025 | TechSci Research

Rising awareness among diabetic patients, increasing disposable income and rising product availability to drive global diabetic footwear market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising awareness among diabetic patients, increasing disposable income and rising product availability to drive global diabetic footwear market during the forecast period

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Diabetic Footwear Market By Product, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global diabetic footwear market is projected to cross $ 9.7 billion by 2025 on account of increasing product innovations, rising disposable income and growing adoption of diabetic footwear to minimize the risk of skin breakdown caused by poor circulation, neuropathy and foot deformities. These specially designed shoes are recommended by doctors as they can help reduce risk and promote healthy blood circulation in feet. To meet the recent fashion trends, primarily among women consumers, the leading players are focusing more towards developing customized and fashionable diabetic footwear, which is expected to further drive global diabetic footwear market through 2025.

The global diabetic footwear market is segmented based on the product, end-user, distribution channel and region. Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into Store-based and Non-store based. Until 2019, the store distribution channel segment dominated the diabetic footwear market. This dominance can be attributed to preferred choice by the consumers as well as healthcare professionals towards Store-based purchases as these specially designed shoes require proper fitting and expert guidance before their use, and these requirements are difficult to be fulfilled through online platforms. In terms of end-user, the market can be bifurcated into women and men. Out of which, the men end-user segment dominated the market with a majority share in the diabetic footwear market on account of the higher number of male diabetic patients. However, women diabetic footwear market will be growing at a higher rate than men in the coming years. Increasing focus on research and development is also driving the market. Purdue University’s researchers have developed a shoe insole that can aid in healing the diabetic foot ulcer. Podartis S.r.l., American Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Orthofeet Inc, Drew Shoes (U.S.), Dr. Comfort, DJO Global Inc (U.S.), Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (U.S.), Propet USA, Inc. (U.S.), DARCO International, I-Runner (U.S.), Finn Comfort (U.S.), Pilgrim shoes (U.S.), Hush Puppies Retail, Inc., New Balance, Inc., and among others are some of the leading players operating in global diabetic footwear market.

“North America holds the largest share in the global diabetic footwear market, followed by the Asia-Pacific. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is projected to register highest CAGR in the coming years which can be attributed to surge in population, increase in ageing population, an increasing number of type 2 diabetic patients, rise in disposable income, and growing awareness about diabetes and its impact on foot health. Also, there is an increasing number of people with the Impaired Glucose Tolerance, which is making people at risk of getting diabetes in future.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research-based global management consulting firm.

“Global Diabetic Footwear Market By Product, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global diabetic footwear market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global diabetic footwear market.

