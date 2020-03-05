Sammons Financial Names Carmen Walter as Vice President, Corporate Markets

Product development expert brings over 30 years of experience to this new role

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Financial SM has named Carmen Walter, a financial product development expert, as vice president of the company’s Corporate Markets Group. Walter has more than 30 years of experience in product development, pricing and implementation in financial services. His expertise ranges from retirement solutions to individual life insurance policies, annuities and corporate-owned markets.



Since 2004, Walter has led the product development team for Sammons Financial’s Corporate Markets division, playing an integral role in building and strengthening in-force and risk-management capabilities. The Corporate Markets team at Sammons Financial is dedicated to developing and bringing to market the innovative financial solutions to meet the changing needs of its business customers.

“Carmen is an excellent example of someone who models our company’s core values in his daily work,” said Ron Ottenbacher, president of the Corporate Markets Group at Sammons Financial. “Since joining our team, he has enhanced the team’s in-force and risk-management excellence. I look forward to his ongoing leadership in developing new financial products to meet our growing customer need.”

As vice president, Walter will be responsible for managing all aspects of financial product development for the Corporate Markets division. He will work closely with bank, credit union, insurer and pension partners to implement new products in their key markets. Additionally, Walter will continue to have responsibilities related to in-force management and reinsurance policies.

Walter holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics from Minnesota State University in Moorhead. He is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries. Walter and his family reside in Moorhead, Minnesota.

About Sammons FinancialSM

The companies of Sammons Financial SM are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. , Sammons Financial is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry, and is comprised of three member companies: Midland National ® Life Insurance Company , which includes Sammons ® Corporate Markets ; North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® ; and Sammons Institutional Group SM , which consists of Midland Retirement Distributors SM and Sammons Retirement Solutions ® . Together, the companies offer some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial: With You for Every Moment®.

Media Contact:

Kevin Waetke

KWaetke@sfgmembers.com

C: 515-608-2558

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38a05cd3-9adc-4b2c-92a1-e2c9ab461aae





Carmen Walter Carmen Walter, Vice President, Corporate Markets



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.