Portwell Launches New PICMG 1.3 Half-Size System Host Board Featuring Latest Intel® Xeon® E-2100/2200 Family Processors

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market and a member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance has launched its new ROBO-6912VG2AR. According to Maria Yang, product marketing engineer at American Portwell Technology, ROBO-6912VG2AR is a new PICMG 1.3 half-size SHB featuring both workstation and desktop processors of the 8th/9th Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7/Pentium/Celeron processor (Coffee Lake-S platform) with Intel Q370 chipset and Intel Xeon E-2100/2200 family processor with C246 chipset up to 8 cores 3.4 GHz (35-65W) in LGA 1151 socket. Yang affirms that ROBO-6912VG2AR delivers improved performance and processing efficiency, making it ideally suitable for embedded systems that require small physical presence while delivering high computing power and rich I/O for flexible expansion capabilities.

ROBO-6912VG2AR is the ideal choice for balanced or performance-demanding applications, such as factory automation, industrial control systems, medical/healthcare imaging systems, automated test equipment, digital signage, digital security surveillance, broadcasting systems, transportation, and communication testing equipment.

ROBO-6912VG2AR delivers up to 64GB dual-channel ECC/non-ECC DDR4 2666 MHz on two SO-DIMM sockets that provide double memory capacity and higher bandwidth. It supports PCI Express Gen 3 (up to 8.0 GT/s) with a choice of 1 x PCIe x 16, 2 x PCIe x 8, or 1 x PCIe x 8 and 2 x PCIe x 4, add with 1 x PCIe x 4 or 4 x PCIe x 1 for flexible expansion. It also features a rich I/O including 1 x RS-232/422/485, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 4 x USB 3.0, dual Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports with Wake-on-LAN (WoL) feature, 2 x SATA 3.0 ports and 1 x mSATA socket with the support of RAID 0, 1, 5 and Intel Optane™ memory, offer a wide variety of expansion capabilities. Plus, the ATX power input is an excellent solution for a variety of industrial computer system power sources, and on-board TPM 2.0 makes the application more secure.

With integrated Intel Gen 9.5 graphic media accelerator, ROBO-6912VG2AR can provide significant 3D multimedia performance supporting DirectX 12, Open GL 3.1, OCL 1.1 and MPEG-2. This is realized through its triple independent display interface, dual Mini DP ports (4K resolution) and DVI-D (resolution up to 1920x1600).

“Because it uses system host board architecture, our new ROBO-6912VG2AR eases field service and maintenance and reduces total downtime,” says Jack Lam, senior product marketing director at American Portwell, ”what’s more, it provides energy efficiency and an optimized performance balance of computing power, accelerated graphic processing and overall power consumption. Its high flexibility for expansion with the backplanes enables ROBO-6912VG2AR to support multiple peripheral control. It’s an easily updateable product that can be installed with an older generation SHB and with the very latest CPUs.” Lam continues, “Not only that, our customers also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the long life cycle support of 10+ years inherent with this product.”



