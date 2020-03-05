Verizon's ICSA Labs gives seven companies information security testing award

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICSA Labs, an independent division of Verizon (NYSE: VZ), honored seven companies today with the Excellence in Information Security Testing Award for successful completion of continuous ICSA Labs information security testing.

The Excellence in Information Security Testing Award recognizes clients that have maintained their information security certification with ICSA Labs by annually testing their products for five or more continuous years. ICSA Labs' clients benefit by working closely with technical analysts, leveraging criteria for product development, accessing research and participating in consortia, all with the objective of contributing to improved products that benefit customers and the security ecosystem.

The award-winners are:

Comodo CyberSecurity (10 years of testing)

Gajshield (15 years of testing)

Hillstone Networks (5 years of testing)

Pitney Bowes (15 years of testing)

SonicWALL (20 years of testing)

Trend Micro (20 years of testing)

Zyxel (20 years of testing)

“To maintain ICSA Labs’ information security certification, a company has to be fully committed to achieving this standard year-over-year,” said Sebastien Mazas, general manager, ICSA Labs. “We are very proud to recognize each of these seven outstanding companies with the ICSA Labs Excellence in Information Security Testing Award for their continued quality improvement process and contribution to a more secure environment for the industry.”

Additionally, ICSA Labs recently launched two new certification testing services: Secure SD-WAN solutions and Cloud Based Security Services. ICSA Labs Secure SD-WAN testing aids enterprises faced with selecting a SD-WAN solution that securely handles increased network complexity, inconsistent application performance, and greater risk exposure found in contemporary enterprise networks. ICSA Labs’ Cloud-Based Security Services tests network security services provided by infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) cloud vendors. Vendors who partner with IaaS cloud companies to provide network security, including firewall and web application firewall services, are eligible for the new Cloud Based Security Services.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About ICSA Labs

ICSA Labs, an independent division of Verizon, has been providing credible, independent, third-party product assurance for end-users and enterprises since 1989. ICSA Labs provides third-party testing and certification of security and health IT products, as well as network-connected devices, to measure product compliance, reliability and performance for many of the world's top technology vendors.

