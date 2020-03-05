Mohawk Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Full Year Net Revenue Grew 56.2% to $114.5 Million

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) (“Mohawk”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights

18 new products launched in the fourth quarter, bringing 2019 full year to 32 new products launched, which have achieved, or are expected to achieve, more than $0.5 million in net revenue per year, compared to 11 in the full year 2018.

Full year net revenue grew 56.2% year over year to $114.5 million, and fourth quarter net revenue grew 30.1% to $25.6 million, compared to $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year gross margin improved to 39.4% versus 35.4% in 2018.

2019 operating loss of $(38.9) million increased from $(29.4) million in 2018.

2019 contribution margin grew to 2.2% from (10.6)% in 2018, reflecting both higher sustain revenues and margin expansion.

Excluding non-cash stock-based compensation of $19.2 million, fixed operating expenses for the full year remained essentially flat.

2019 net loss of $(43.4) million increased from $(31.8) million in 2018.

2019 Adjusted EBITDA improved to $(19.5) million from $(28.6) million in 2018.

Total cash balance at December 31, 2019 was $30.4 million.

Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter results and our strong finish to the year. 2019 marked a year of progress on our strategic priorities that included 32 new products launched, product category expansion and the growth of our AIMEE software platform. These activities fueled top-line growth of over 56% with improved Adjusted EBITDA for the year while we also continued to invest for the future.”

“Looking ahead, we believe that our differentiated A.I. driven business model provides Mohawk with a tremendous amount of opportunity to grow market share in existing and new categories and to generate meaningful profitability and increased shareholder value over the long-term.”

Outlook

For 2020, the Company currently expects net revenue to be in the range of $160.0 million to $170.0 million driven primarily by continued growth of its existing product portfolio and the positive contribution from new products launched in 2020. This outlook incorporates potential inventory constraints for existing products and potential delays in new product launches primarily in the second half of the year due to the impact from the COVID-19. The Company expects positive Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section below.



MOHAWK GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year-Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 NET REVENUE $ 19,703 $ 25,634 $ 73,279 $ 114,451 COST OF GOODS SOLD 11,377 16,552 47,296 69,411 GROSS PROFIT 8,326 9,082 25,983 45,040 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 845 2,476 3,655 8,133 Sales and distribution 11,951 13,616 40,467 52,025 General and administrative 3,187 8,003 11,290 23,782 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES: 15,983 24,095 55,412 83,940 OPERATING LOSS (7,657 ) (15,013 ) (29,429 ) (38,900 ) INTEREST EXPENSE—net 850 1,018 2,353 4,386 OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)—net 31 (12 ) (14 ) 41 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (8,538 ) (16,019 ) (31,768 ) (43,327 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 52 6 55 29 NET LOSS $ (8,590 ) $ (16,025 ) $ (31,823 ) $ (43,356 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.85 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (3.13 ) $ (3.21 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 10,160,879 15,134,677 10,160,879 13,516,844





Three Months Ended 31-Mar-19 30-Jun-19 30-Sep-19 31-Dec-19 NET REVENUE $ 17,846 $ 30,368 $ 40,603 $ 25,634 COST OF GOODS SOLD 11,175 18,608 23,076 16,552 GROSS PROFIT 6,671 11,760 17,527 9,082 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 1,163 1,860 2,634 2,476 Sales and distribution 9,274 11,828 17,307 13,616 General and administrative 3,366 4,414 7,999 8,003 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES: 13,803 18,102 27,940 24,095 OPERATING LOSS (7,132 ) (6,342 ) (10,413 ) (15,013 ) INTEREST EXPENSE—net 1,212 1,281 875 1,018 OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)—net 45 (13 ) 21 (12 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (8,389 ) (7,610 ) (11,309 ) (16,019 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES — 15 8 6 NET LOSS $ (8,389 ) $ (7,625 ) $ (11,317 ) $ (16,025 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.73 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (1.06 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 11,534,190 12,206,747 15,134,422 15,134,677

MOHAWK GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 20,029 $ 30,353 Accounts receivable—net 1,403 1,059 Inventory 30,552 36,212 Prepaid and other current assets 5,418 5,395 Total current assets 57,402 73,019 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT—net 268 175 GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLES—net — 1,055 OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS 337 175 TOTAL ASSETS $ 58,007 $ 74,424 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Credit facility $ 14,451 $ 21,657 Accounts payable 15,404 21,064 Term loan — 3,000 Accrued and other current liabilities 9,708 7,505 Total current liabilities 39,563 53,226 OTHER LIABILITIES 26 4 TERM LOANS 13,049 10,467 Total liabilities 52,638 63,697 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—500,000,000 shares authorized and 11,534,190 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 17,736,649 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 1 2 Additional paid-in capital 76,348 125,044 Accumulated deficit (71,020 ) (114,376 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 40 57 Total stockholders’ equity 5,369 10,727 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 58,007 $ 74,424

MOHAWK GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (in thousands)

Year-Ended December 31, 2018 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (31,823 ) $ (43,356 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 253 183 Provision for sales returns 78 134 Amortization of deferred financing cost and debt discounts 667 1,218 Stock-based compensation 619 19,248 Allowance for doubtful accounts — 35 Other 90 59 Loss on early extinguishment on Midcap term loan 97 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (70 ) 309 Inventory (9,974 ) (5,360 ) Prepaid and other current assets (1,153 ) (1,004 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 10,871 3,263 Cash used in operating activities (30,345 ) (25,271 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of fixed assets (61 ) (114 ) Cash consideration for acquisition of Aussie Health — (1,105 ) Proceeds on sale of fixed assets 35 6 Cash used in investing activities (26 ) (1,213 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Initial Public Offering — 36,000 Issuance costs from Initial Public Offering — (5,446 ) Borrowings from Mid Cap credit facility 62,665 98,663 Repayments from Mid Cap credit facility (50,784 ) (92,165 ) Debt issuance costs from Mid Cap credit facility (926 ) (581 ) Debt issuance costs from Horizon term loan (215 ) (900 ) Insurance financing proceeds — 3,833 Insurance obligation payments — (2,783 ) Capital lease obligation payments (54 ) (55 ) Capital lease financing proceeds 20 — Proceeds from issuance of Series C stock 23,969 — Proceeds from issuance of Series C-1 stock 7,660 — Issuance costs of Series C stock (2,997 ) — Issuance costs of Series C-1 stock (1,243 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 18 — Repayments from Mid Cap term loan (6,776 ) — Prepayment penalty incurred with the Midcap term loan extinguishment (97 ) — Borrowings from Horizon term loan 15,000 — Deferred offering costs (947 ) — Cash provided by financing activities 45,293 36,566 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH (11 ) (1 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH FOR THE YEAR 14,911 10,081 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 5,797 20,708 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF YEAR $ 20,708 $ 30,789 RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH CASH $ 20,029 30,353 RESTRICTED CASH—Prepaid and other current assets 550 307 RESTRICTED CASH—Other non-current assets 129 129 TOTAL CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 20,708 $ 30,789

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations



The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein are a supplement to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented exclude the items described below. Management believes that adjustments for these items assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. Furthermore, management also believes that these items are not indicative of the Company’s on-going core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the Company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP measures to assist investors in understanding the Company’s core net operating results on an on-going basis: (i) Contribution margin; (ii) Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue; (iii) Adjusted EBITDA; and (iv) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue and (v) cash burn. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in making comparisons of the Company’s core operating results with those of other companies.

As used herein, Contribution margin represents operating loss plus general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses and fixed sales and distribution expenses including stock-based compensation. As used herein, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue represents Contribution margin divided by net revenue. As used herein, EBITDA represents net loss plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net and income tax expense. As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation expense and other expense, net. As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. Contribution margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to loss from operations or net loss, as determined under GAAP.

We present Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue because we believe each of these measures provides an additional metric to evaluate our operations and, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net loss, provides useful supplemental information for investors. We use Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as sales and gross margins, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance, to provide meaningful comparisons of operating performance across periods, to enhance our understanding of our operating performance and to compare our performance to that of our peers and competitors.

We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash items, while Contribution margin and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our products as they represent our operating results without the effects of fixed costs and non-cash items. Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net loss, loss from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and prescribed in accordance with GAAP. Neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue should be considered a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Our Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue may not be comparable to similar titled measures in other organizations because other organizations may not calculate Contribution margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same manner as we do. Our presentation of Contribution margin and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the expenses that are excluded from such terms or by unusual or non-recurring items.

We recognize that both EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, have limitations as analytical financial measures. For example, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects:

our capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or merger and acquisitions;





the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest expense or principal payments, associated with indebtedness;





depreciation and amortization, which are non-cash charges, although the assets being depreciated and amortized will likely have to be replaced in the future, or any cash requirements for the replacement of assets; or





changes in cash requirements for our working capital needs.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash expense for stock-based compensation, which is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package.

The following table represents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year-Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net loss $ (8,590 ) $ (16,025 ) $ (31,823 ) $ (43,356 ) Add (deduct) Provision for income taxes 52 6 55 29 Interest expense, net 850 1,018 2,353 4,386 Depreciation and amortization 65 47 253 183 EBITDA (7,623 ) (14,954 ) (29,162 ) (38,758 ) Other expense (income), net 31 (12 ) (14 ) 41 Stock-based compensation 138 7,412 619 19,248 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,454 ) $ (7,554 ) $ (28,557 ) $ (19,469 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue (37.8 )% (29.5 )% (39.0 )% (17.0 )%





Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 Net loss $ (8,389 ) $ (7,625 ) $ (11,317 ) $ (16,025 ) Add (deduct) Provision for income taxes — 15 8 6 Interest expense, net 1,212 1,281 875 1,018 Depreciation and amortization 55 40 41 47 EBITDA (7,122 ) (6,289 ) (10,393 ) (14,954 ) Other expense (income), net 45 (13 ) 21 (12 ) Stock-based compensation 1,500 2,619 7,716 7,412 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,577 ) $ (3,683 ) $ (2,656 ) $ (7,554 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue (31.3 )% (12.1 )% (6.5 )% (29.5 )%

We also recognize that Contribution margin and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue have limitations as analytical financial measures. For example, Contribution margin does not reflect:

general and administrative expenses necessary to operate our business;





research and development expenses necessary for the development, operation and support of our software platform; or





the fixed costs portion of our sales and distribution expenses including stock-based compensation expense

The following table provides a reconciliation of Contribution Margin to operating loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year-Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Operating loss $ (7,657 ) $ (15,013 ) $ (29,429 ) (38,900 ) Add General and administrative expenses 3,187 8,003 11,290 23,782 Research and development expenses 845 2,476 3,655 8,133 Sales and distribution fixed expenses, including stock-based compensation expense within sales and distribution expense 2,642 2,852 6,695 9,475 Contribution margin $ (983 ) $ (1,682 ) $ (7,789 ) $ 2,490 Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue (5.0 )% (6.6 )% (10.6 )% 2.2 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 Operating loss $ (7,132 ) $ (6,342 ) $ (10,413 ) (15,013 ) Add General and administrative expenses 3,366 4,414 7,999 8,003 Research and development expenses 1,163 1,860 2,634 2,476 Sales and distribution fixed expenses, including stock-based compensation expense within sales and distribution expense 1,807 1,804 3,010 2,852 Contribution margin $ (794 ) $ 1,736 $ 3,230 $ (1,682 ) Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue (4.5 )% 5.7 % 8.0 % (6.6 )%

We believe each of our products goes through three core phases as follows:

Launch phase: During this phase, we leverage our technology to target opportunities identified using AIMEE. During this period of time, and due to the combination of discounts and investment in marketing, our net margin for a product could be as low as negative 35%. In general, a product may stay in the launch phase on average for 3 months. Sustain phase: Our goal is for every product we launch to enter the sustain phase and become profitable, with a target average of positive 10% net margin (i.e. contribution margin). Over time, our products benefit from economies of scale stemming from purchasing power both with manufacturers and with fulfillment providers. Liquidate phase: If a product does not enter the sustain phase or if the customer satisfaction of the product (i.e., ratings) are not satisfactory, then it will go to the liquidate phase and we will sell the remaining inventory.

The following table breaks out our quarterly results of operations by our product phases including our SaaS business line:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 (in thousands) Sustain Launch SaaS Liquidate

/Other Fixed

Costs Stock-based

compensation

expense Total NET REVENUE $ 13,296 $ 2,602 $ 630 $ 1,318 $ — $ — $ 17,846 COST OF GOODS SOLD 8,322 1,743 — 1,110 — — 11,175 GROSS PROFIT 4,974 859 630 208 — — 6,671 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and distribution expense 5,077 1,343 166 880 1,420 388 9,274 Research and development expense — — — — 1,002 161 1,163 General and administrative expense — — — — 2,415 951 3,366





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands) Sustain Launch SaaS Liquidate

/Other Fixed

Costs Stock-based

compensation

expense Total NET REVENUE $ 27,464 $ 1,405 $ 425 $ 1,074 $ — $ — $ 30,368 COST OF GOODS SOLD 16,810 932 — 866 — — 18,608 GROSS PROFIT 10,654 473 425 208 — — 11,760 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and distribution expense 8,651 590 110 673 1,276 528 11,828 Research and development expense — — — — 1,470 390 1,860 General and administrative expense — — — — 2,713 1,701 4,414





Three Months Ended September 31, 2019 (in thousands) Sustain Launch SaaS Liquidate

/Other Fixed

Costs Stock-based

compensation

expense Total NET REVENUE $ 36,162 $ 2,771 $ 316 $ 1,354 $ — $ — $ 40,603 COST OF GOODS SOLD 21,801 1,983 — (708 ) — — 23,076 GROSS PROFIT 14,361 788 316 2,062 — — 17,527 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and distribution expense 11,249 1,637 138 1,273 1,393 1,617 17,307 Research and development expense — — — — 1,307 1,327 2,634 General and administrative expense — — — — 3,227 4,772 7,999





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Sustain Launch SaaS Liquidate

/Other Fixed

Costs Stock-based

compensation

expense Total NET REVENUE $ 20,326 $ 3,026 $ 310 $ 1,972 $ — $ — $ 25,634 COST OF GOODS SOLD 11,945 1,821 — 2,786 — — 16,552 GROSS PROFIT 8,381 1,205 310 (814 ) — — 9,082 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and distribution expense 7,096 1,635 141 1,892 1,208 1,644 13,616 Research and development expense — — — — 1,172 1,304 2,476 General and administrative expense — — — — 3,542 4,461 8,003





Year-Ended December 31, 2019 Sustain Launch SaaS Liquidation

/Other Fixed

Costs Stock based

compensation

expense Total NET REVENUE $ 97,248 $ 9,804 $ 1,681 $ 5,718 $ — $ — $ 114,451 COST OF GOODS SOLD 58,878 6,479 — 4,054 — — 69,411 GROSS PROFIT $ 38,370 $ 3,325 $ 1,681 $ 1,664 $ — $ — $ 45,040 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and distribution expenses 32,073 5,205 555 4,717 5,298 4,177 52,025 Research and development — — — — 4,951 3,182 8,133 General and administrative — — — — 11,897 11,885 23,782

Quarterly Condensed Statement of Cash Flows Information

The following table provides summarized quarterly information from our condensed statement of cash flows for 2019:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (8,389 ) $ (7,625 ) $ (11,317 ) $ (16,025 ) Total adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities 1,879 3,219 8,124 7,655 Cash (used in) provided by working capital (changes in assets and liabilities) (5,413 ) 41 6,337 (3,754 ) Cash used in operating activities (11,923 ) (4,365 ) 3,144 (12,124 ) Cash used in investing activities (10 ) (11 ) (1,126 ) (66 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, less issuance costs — 30,902 (348 ) — Net proceeds from (payments to) MidCap Credit Facility 5,520 (1,617 ) (5,244 ) 7,839 All other financing activities (893 ) 1,652 (266 ) (980 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,627 30,937 (5,858 ) 6,859 Effect of exchange rate on cash 1 0 (1 ) (1 ) Net change in cash and restricted cash for period $ (7,305 ) $ 26,561 $ (3,841 ) $ (5,332 )

As used herein, cash burn represents the change of the net change in cash balance at each of the balance sheet period adjusted for certain one-time items like the initial public offering and excluding changes in restricted cash. We use cash burn to provide an additional metric to evaluate our cash flows from our business operations. We believe cash burn is useful to investors to evaluate the cash operating performance of our business without the effect of certain one-time items (i.e., the initial public offering). Our method for calculating cash burn may not be used by other organizations and therefore our cash burn amount may not be directly comparable to the cash burn disclosed by other organizations. The following table provides a reconciliation of cash burn to the net change in cash and restricted cash for period, which is the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 Net change in cash and restricted cash for period $ (7,305 ) $ 26,561 $ (3,841 ) $ (5,332 ) Less: Proceeds from initial public offering, less issuance costs — (30,902 ) 348 0 Net cash impact from mergers and acquisition activity — — 1,105 0 Changes in restricted cash 250 — — 0 Cash burn $ (7,055 ) $ (4,341 ) $ (2,388 ) $ (5,332 )







