Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

DENVER, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) ("Extraction" or the "Company") today reported financial and operational results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Highlights

Fourth quarter average net sales volumes of 111,077 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), including 50,065 barrels per day (Bbl/d) of crude oil and full-year 2019 average net sales volumes of 88,728 BOE/d, including 42,291 Bbl/d of crude oil



For the fourth quarter, Extraction reported a net loss of $1.4 billion, or $9.84 net loss per basic and diluted share, which includes an impairment related to lower forecasted commodity prices and a more measured pace of development to focus on Free Cash Flow, compared to net income of $100 million, or $0.52 per basic share and $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged was $202 million for the fourth quarter, down 9% year-over-year but up 65% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDAX was $205 million for the fourth quarter, up 5% year-over-year and up 49% sequentially



, which includes an impairment related to lower forecasted commodity prices and a more measured pace of development to focus on Free Cash Flow, compared to net income of $100 million, or $0.52 per basic share and $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged was $202 million for the fourth quarter, down 9% year-over-year but up 65% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDAX was $205 million for the fourth quarter, up 5% year-over-year and up 49% sequentially Full-year 2019 net loss of $1.4 billion, or $9.29 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to the Company's full-year 2018 net income of $122 million. Full-year 2019 Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged was $635 million, down 20% year-over-year while Adjusted EBITDAX was $611 million, down 7% over the same period



Generated $122 million and $36 million of Free Cash Flow for the second half on an upstream and fully consolidated basis respectively



Reduced outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility by $80 million during the fourth quarter, bringing the revolver balance at year-end 2019 down to $470 million, which represents 49% of the $950 million credit facility drawn



Before-Tax SEC PV10 year-end 2019 proved reserves of $1.9 billion, of which $1.3 billion is classified as proved developed3

1 For further information on earnings per share, refer to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations included herein.

2 Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged, Before-Tax SEC PV10 and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged and Free Cash Flow and a reconciliation to our most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, read “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included herein.

3 For further information on our proved reserves, refer to the Proved Reserves section included herein.

"We ended 2019 on a high note as robust production and a focus on maintaining our low operating cost structure drove Free Cash Flow above the high end of our guidance range," said Extraction President and CEO Matt Owens. "Our wells in our Broomfield and Greeley focus areas continue to perform nicely, and our strong quarterly production numbers also demonstrate the improvement in midstream availability and reliability across the DJ Basin."

Financial Results

For the fourth quarter, Extraction reported total revenue of $286 million, as compared to $288 million during the same period in 2018, representing a decrease of $2 million. Revenue increased 61% sequentially, primarily driven by an increase in average daily production. For the full year, Extraction's total revenues decreased 15% over the prior year to $907 million.

Extraction reported a net loss of $1.4 billion, or $9.84 net loss per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter, compared to net income of $100 million for the same period in 2018. This net loss was driven primarily by an impairment of $1.3 billion on its proved oil and gas properties as a result of lower forecasted commodity prices and a more measured pace of development to focus on Free Cash Flow. Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged was $202 million for the fourth quarter, down 9% year-over-year but up 65% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDAX was $205 million for the fourth quarter, up 5% year-over-year and up 49% sequentially. Free Cash Flow was $111 million for the fourth quarter on an upstream basis and $97 million fully consolidated. Full-year 2019 net loss of $1.4 billion compares to the Company's full-year 2018 net income of $122 million. Full-year 2019 Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged was $635 million, down 20% year-over-year while Adjusted EBITDAX was $611 million, down 7% over the same period. Please read “Non-GAAP Financial Measures," included herein.

Debt and Liquidity

During the fourth quarter, Extraction used Free Cash Flow to repay $80 million on its revolving credit facility and ended the fourth quarter with $32 million of cash on its balance sheet and $470 million drawn on the $950 million revolver. After giving effect to letters of credit, Extraction ended the fourth quarter with approximately $452 million of available liquidity.

The following table provides a summary of our sales volumes, average sales prices and certain operating expenses on a per BOE basis for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively:

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales (MBoe)(1): 10,219 7,892 32,385 27,747 Oil sales (MBbl) 4,606 4,286 15,436 14,679 Natural gas sales (MMcf) 21,277 13,234 64,710 46,847 NGL sales (MBbl) 2,067 1,400 6,164 5,260 Sales (BOE/d)(1): 111,077 85,780 88,728 76,019 Oil sales (Bbl/d) 50,065 46,584 42,291 40,217 Natural gas sales (Mcf/d) 231,272 143,851 177,288 128,347 NGL sales (Bbl/d) 22,467 15,221 16,889 14,411 Average sales prices(2): Oil sales (per Bbl) $ 47.73 $ 51.68 $ 46.74 $ 57.27 Oil sales with derivative settlements (per Bbl) 48.43 47.56 45.16 48.04 Differential ($/Bbl) to Average NYMEX WTI(3) (8.68 ) (7.66 ) (8.71 ) (7.63 ) Natural gas sales (per Mcf) 1.62 2.92 1.68 2.25 Natural gas sales with derivative settlements (per Mcf) 1.64 2.32 1.68 2.36 Differential ($/Mcf) to Average NYMEX Henry Hub(4) (0.79 ) (0.80 ) (1.10 ) (1.12 ) NGL Sales (per Bbl) 14.58 20.04 12.18 21.75 Average price per BOE 27.84 36.52 27.96 38.23 Average price per BOE with derivative settlements 28.31 33.28 27.19 33.52 Expense per BOE: Lease operating expenses $ 2.82 $ 2.24 $ 3.00 $ 2.86 Transportation and gathering 2.35 1.28 1.64 1.42 General and administrative expenses 1.27 4.31 3.05 4.85 Cash general and administrative expenses(5) 0.82 2.10 1.69 2.39 Stock-based compensation 0.46 2.21 1.36 2.46 Production taxes as a % of Revenue 7.6 % 8.3 % 7.5 % 8.5 %

One BOE is equal to six thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) of natural gas or one barrel (“Bbl”) of oil or NGL based on an approximate energy equivalency. This is an energy content correlation and does not reflect a value or price relationship between the commodities. Average prices shown in the table reflect prices both before and after the effects of our settlements of our commodity derivative contracts. Our calculation of such effects includes both gains and losses on settlements for commodity derivatives and amortization of premiums paid or received on options that settled during the period. Excludes non-cash amounts allocated to a satisfied performance obligation, recognized within oil sales for the year ended December 31, 2019, pursuant to ASC 606, Revenue Recognition. Based on the difference between our average realized price and the NYMEX Henry Hub Average as converted into Mcf using a conversions factor of 1.1 to 1. Cash general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 includes expense of $2.3 million related to the terms of separation agreements with two former executive officers. Excluding these one-time expenses results in cash general and administrative expense per BOE of $1.62 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Operational Results

Fourth quarter average net sales volumes were 111,077 BOE/d, an increase of 29% year-over-year and 38% sequentially. Fourth quarter crude oil volumes of 50,065 Bbl/d increased 7% year-over-year and 28% sequentially. Full-year 2019 average net sales volumes were 88,728 BOE/d, an increase of 17% year-over-year, while full-year 2019 crude oil volumes increased 5% year-over-year to 42,291 BOE/d. Crude oil accounted for approximately 77% and 80% of the Company’s total revenues recorded during the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, respectively.

Extraction's fourth-quarter 2019 aggregate drilling, completion, and leasehold capital expenditures totaled $86 million, of which $79 million was for drilling and completion. For the full-year 2019, the Company's drilling, completion and leasehold capital expenditures were $598 million, of which $543 million was for drilling and completion.

During the fourth quarter, Extraction drilled 16 gross (14 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 11,500 feet, completed 6 gross (4 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 12,800 feet and turned to sales 50 gross (43 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 11,300 feet. For the full year, Extraction drilled 107 gross (90 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 9,400 feet, completed 119 gross (104 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 8,900 feet and turned to sales 115 gross (101 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 8,800 feet.

Elevation commenced moving crude oil, natural gas and water through its Badger central gathering facility in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Elevation had revenues of $6.9 million. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Elevation received $16.2 million in connect fees from Extraction pursuant to its commercial agreements. Elevation incurred $10.0 million of capital expenditures during the fourth quarter of 2019 and full-year 2019 capital expenditures totaled $202.6 million.

2020 Capital Program, Production and Operating Expense Guidance

During the first-quarter 2020, Extraction sold a substantial portion of its interests in non-operated producing horizontal wellbores for approximately $14.7 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. After adjusting for the production associated with this asset sale along with another divestiture closed in December 2019, Extraction now expects its full-year 2020 total equivalent production to be 90-95 MBoe/d with 40-42 MBbl/d of crude oil production.

Extraction's 2020 capital program remains focused on generating Free Cash Flow with an emphasis on strengthening its liquidity and balance sheet as the Company works to pay down debt. Due to its robust hedge book, which covers approximately 86% of the Company's crude oil volumes and over 50% of its natural gas volumes for 2020, along with its lower operating cost structure, Extraction expects to be Free Cash Flow neutral at $50 WTI crude oil and $2.00 NYMEX natural gas on a fully consolidated basis.

Production, Capital Expenditures and Operating Expenses per unit of production for 2020 are now estimated to be:

2020 Guidance Production Oil production (MBbl/d) 40 - 42 Total equivalent production (MBoe/d) 90 - 95 Operating Expenses ($/BOE) Lease operating expense $2.75 - $3.25 Transportation & marketing $2.00 - $2.50 Cash G&A ($ in millions) $50 - $60 Production taxes (% of revenue) 9% - 10% Capital Expenditures ($ in millions) Drilling and completion $425 - $475 Land and other(1) $20 - $30 Elevation Midstream $40 - $50 Total Fully Consolidated Capital Expenditures(2)(3) $485 - $555

Net of assumed divestitures of $20-$30 million, of which $14.7 million has already closed, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Extraction’s estimated capital expenditures do not include amounts that could (at Elevation's discretion) be due to Elevation pursuant to the intercompany commercial agreements for the reimbursement of development and construction costs of additional gathering facilities if such facilities are not completed by April 1, 2020. Extraction continues to work with Elevation's financing partner in constructive discussions surrounding this target completion date. While Extraction has not yet determined if these amounts will be paid to Elevation, the aggregate potential payment would be approximately $46 million. These amounts include approximately $19 million in net connect fees that were paid to Elevation by Extraction in 2020.

Update on Asset Sale Program

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Extraction closed on approximately $10 million of additional non-operated working interests, bringing the full-year 2019 asset sale total to approximately $56 million, which offset the Company's 2019 leasehold and surface acreage capital expenditures of approximately $55 million.

Extraction's asset sale program remains ongoing, and during the first-quarter 2020 Extraction sold its working interests in non-operated producing horizontal wellbores to an undisclosed buyer for approximately $14.7 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

Proved Reserves at December 31, 2019

Extraction’s estimated 2019 year-end proved reserves are 254 MMBoe, a 27% decrease when compared to year-end 2018 proved reserves of 348 MMBoe. This decrease was driven primarily by revisions of PUD expirations in accordance with the SEC five year drilling rule caused by the change in business strategy to focus on Free Cash Flow generation rather than production growth. The Company’s estimated proved developed reserves at year-end 2019 were 143 MMBOE, an increase of 3% year-over-year. Year-end 2019 reserves are comprised of approximately 91 MMBbl of oil and 66 MMBbl of NGLs.

During the fourth-quarter 2019, Extraction recognized $1.3 billion in impairment expense on its proved oil and gas properties as a result of lower forecasted commodity prices and a more measured pace of development to focus on Free Cash Flow. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) guidelines, Extraction’s proved reserves at December 31, 2019 were computed using SEC pricing of $55.69 per barrel of crude oil and $2.58 per million British Thermal Units for natural gas, before adjustments for energy content, quality, midstream fees, and basis differentials. Prices adhere to the SEC requirement to use the unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for the preceding twelve months without giving effect to derivative transactions. Reserve estimates for 2019 were prepared by Extraction’s independent reservoir engineering firm, Ryder Scott Company, L.P.

The table below reconciles the components driving the 2019 proved reserves decrease:

MMBoe Balance, December 31, 2018 347.9 Revisions of previous estimates(1) (90.5 ) Purchase of reserves 0.7 Extensions, discoveries, and other additions 35.2 Sale of reserves (6.8 ) Production (32.4 ) Balance, December 31, 2019 254.1

Change primarily due to revisions of PUD expirations due to the SEC five year drilling rule caused by the change in business strategy to focus on cash flow rather than maximizing production and reserves growth

Updated Investor Presentation

Extraction has posted an updated investor presentation to its website. The investor presentation may be viewed on the Company’s website (www.extractionog.com) by selecting “Investors,” then “News and Events,” then “Presentations.”

Fourth-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Information

About Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.

Denver-based Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an independent energy exploration and development company focused on exploring, developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGLs as well as the construction and support of midstream assets to gather and process crude oil and gas production in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. For further information, please visit www.extractionog.com. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol: “XOG.”

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,382 $ 234,986 Accounts receivable 137,112 132,920 Inventory, prepaid expenses and other 36,702 26,816 Commodity derivative asset 17,554 48,907 Assets held for sale — 21,008 Total Current Assets 223,750 464,637 Property and Equipment (successful efforts method), at cost: Oil and gas properties 5,204,881 4,670,229 Less: accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment charges (2,985,983 ) (1,152,590 ) Net oil and gas properties 2,218,898 3,517,639 Gathering systems and facilities, net of accumulated depreciation 315,777 114,469 Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 72,542 39,849 Net Property and Equipment 2,607,217 3,671,957 Non-Current Assets: Commodity derivative asset 13,229 8,432 Other non-current assets 82,761 21,001 Total Non-Current Assets 95,990 29,433 Total Assets $ 2,926,957 $ 4,166,027 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 190,864 $ 186,218 Revenue and production taxes payable 223,982 174,860 Commodity derivative liability 1,998 196 Accrued interest payable 20,625 22,249 Asset retirement obligations 27,058 15,729 Liabilities related to assets held for sale — 3,146 Total Current Liabilities 464,527 402,398 Non-Current Liabilities: Credit facility 470,000 285,000 Senior Notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 1,085,777 1,132,659 Commodity derivative liability 108 — Deferred tax liability — 109,176 Other non-current liabilities 222,169 177,741 Total Non-Current Liabilities 1,778,054 1,704,576 Total Liabilities 2,242,581 2,106,974 Commitments and Contingencies Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 185,280 issued and outstanding 175,639 164,367 Stockholders' Equity: Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. 244,373 1,746,814 Non-Controlling Interest 264,364 147,872 Total Stockholders' Equity 508,737 1,894,686 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,926,957 $ 4,166,027





EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Revenues: Oil sales $ 219,838 $ 221,476 $ 721,429 $ 840,687 Natural gas sales 34,488 38,638 108,873 105,629 NGL sales 30,133 28,058 75,072 114,427 Gathering and compression 1,261 — 1,261 — Total Revenues 285,720 288,172 906,635 1,060,743 Operating Expenses: Lease operating expenses 28,810 17,653 97,254 79,413 Midstream operating expenses 2,258 — 2,258 — Transportation and gathering 23,999 10,127 53,140 39,411 Production taxes 21,762 24,028 68,182 90,345 Exploration and abandonment expenses 56,069 10,285 88,794 31,611 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion 172,403 125,479 524,537 435,775 Impairment of long lived assets and goodwill 1,326,762 54,634 1,337,996 70,928 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment and assets of unconsolidated subsidiary 1,750 6,627 421 (136,834 ) General and administrative expenses 13,008 34,039 98,845 134,604 Total Operating Expenses 1,646,821 282,872 2,271,427 745,253 Operating Income (Loss) (1,361,101 ) 5,300 (1,364,792 ) 315,490 Other Income (Expense): Commodity derivatives gain (loss) (76,490 ) 167,198 (37,107 ) (8,554 ) Interest expense (24,442 ) (20,101 ) (79,232 ) (123,330 ) Other income 1,199 2,005 4,535 5,099 Total Other Income (Expense) (99,733 ) 149,102 (111,804 ) (126,785 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (1,460,834 ) 154,402 (1,476,596 ) 188,705 Income tax benefit (expense) 110,076 (54,550 ) 109,176 (66,850 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (1,350,758 ) $ 99,852 $ (1,367,420 ) $ 121,855 Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share(1) Basic $ (9.84 ) $ 0.52 $ (9.29 ) $ 0.56 Diluted $ (9.84 ) $ 0.51 $ (9.29 ) $ 0.56 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 138,525 174,284 151,481 174,748 Diluted 138,525 185,757 151,481 174,748

For further information, see the reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss) available to common shareholders in Note 13 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.





EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (1,350,758 ) $ 99,852 $ (1,367,420 ) $ 121,855 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion 172,403 125,479 524,537 435,775 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 47,563 10,241 73,729 25,704 Impairment of long lived assets and goodwill 1,326,762 54,634 1,337,996 70,928 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment 1,750 6,627 1,431 (53,222 ) Gain on sale of assets of unconsolidated subsidiary — — (1,010 ) (83,612 ) Gain on repurchase of 2026 Senior Notes — — (10,486 ) — Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,683 947 5,482 13,250 Non-cash lease expenses 3,407 — 11,146 — Contract asset 2,525 — 24,700 — Deferred rent — (94 ) — 348 Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives, including settlements and premiums paid 94,339 (213,818 ) 33,577 (148,819 ) Earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries (1,068 ) (976 ) (2,285 ) (2,862 ) Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries 570 — 3,200 1,684 Make-whole premium expense on 2021 Senior Notes — — — 35,600 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (110,076 ) 54,550 (109,176 ) 66,850 Stock-based compensation 4,651 17,466 43,954 68,349 Changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (24,264 ) 19,930 (9,366 ) 10,638 Inventory and prepaid expenses (1,410 ) (216 ) (332 ) (853 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 716 7,945 (5,753 ) (6,835 ) Revenue and production taxes payable 42,871 34,779 33,359 145,382 Accrued interest payable 3,353 3,457 (1,624 ) (1,558 ) Asset retirement expenditures (13,621 ) (4,232 ) (27,702 ) (13,669 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 201,396 216,571 557,957 684,933 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and gas property additions (109,666 ) (183,612 ) (635,853 ) (958,399 ) Sale of property and equipment 14,323 8,534 56,305 80,879 Gathering systems and facilities additions (33,333 ) (40,047 ) (202,513 ) (81,406 ) Other property and equipment additions (6,515 ) (4,047 ) (39,090 ) (15,991 ) Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries, return of capital (569 ) — — — Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries (7,525 ) — (30,012 ) (6,000 ) Sale of assets of unconsolidated subsidiary — — 1,010 83,612 Net cash used in investing activities (143,285 ) (219,172 ) (850,153 ) (897,305 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under credit facility 90,000 45,000 465,000 635,000 Repayments under credit facility (170,000 ) (50,000 ) (280,000 ) (440,000 ) Proceeds from the issuance of 2026 Senior Notes — — — 739,664 Repayments of 2021 Senior Notes — — — (550,000 ) Make-whole premium paid on 2021 Senior Notes — — — (35,600 ) Repurchase of 2026 Senior Notes — — (39,325 ) — Proceeds from issuance of Preferred Units — — 99,000 148,500 Preferred Unit issuance costs — 18 (2,500 ) (6,915 ) Repurchase of shares — (26,238 ) (137,743 ) (30,672 ) Payment of employee payroll withholding taxes (687 ) (2,465 ) (1,851 ) (5,327 ) Dividends on Series A Preferred Stock (2,721 ) (2,721 ) (10,885 ) (10,885 ) Debt and equity issuance costs (49 ) (72 ) (2,104 ) (3,175 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (83,457 ) (36,478 ) 89,592 440,590 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (25,346 ) (39,079 ) (202,604 ) 228,218 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 57,728 274,065 234,986 6,768 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 32,382 $ 234,986 $ 32,382 $ 234,986





Supplemental cash flow information: Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 118,152 $ 141,952 $ 118,152 $ 141,952 Cash paid for interest 21,206 17,551 93,084 84,224 Issuance of promissory note to unconsolidated subsidiary — — — 35,329 Extinguishment of promissory note in exchange for equity with unconsolidated subsidiary — — — (35,329 ) Accretion of beneficial conversion feature of Series A Preferred Stock 1,725 1,555 6,640 5,984 Preferred Unit commitment fees and dividends paid-in-kind 6,143 3,982 19,992 7,287 Series A Preferred Stock dividends paid-in-kind 4,632 — 4,632 —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged and Free Cash Flow are not measures of net income (loss) as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged and Free Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We define Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged as net income (loss) adjusted for certain cash and non-cash items, including depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion (DD&A), impairment of long lived assets and goodwill, exploration and abandonment expenses, (gain) loss on sale of property and equipment and assets of unconsolidated subsidiary, (gain) loss on commodity derivatives, settlements on commodity derivative instruments, premiums paid for derivatives that settled during the period, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, make-whole premiums, gain on repurchase of senior notes, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and non-recurring charges.





EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND ADJUSTED EBITDAX, UNHEDGED

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX: Net Income (Loss) $ (1,350,758 ) $ 99,852 $ (1,367,420 ) $ 121,855 Add back: Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion 172,403 125,479 524,537 435,775 Impairment of long lived assets and goodwill 1,326,762 54,634 1,337,996 70,928 Exploration and abandonment expenses 56,069 10,285 88,794 31,611 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment and assets of unconsolidated subsidiary 1,750 6,627 421 (136,834 ) Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives 76,490 (167,198 ) 37,107 8,554 Settlements on commodity derivative instruments 2,641 (23,603 ) (5,790 ) (123,518 ) Premiums paid for derivatives that settled during the period 981 (1,956 ) (18,929 ) (7,148 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,651 17,465 43,954 68,349 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,683 947 5,482 13,249 Make-whole premium on 2021 Senior Notes — — — 35,600 Gain on repurchase of 2026 Senior Notes — — (10,486 ) — Interest expense 22,759 19,154 84,236 74,481 Income tax expense (benefit) (110,076 ) 54,550 (109,176 ) 66,850 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 205,355 $ 196,236 $ 610,726 $ 659,752 Deduct: Settlements on commodity derivative instruments 2,641 (23,603 ) (5,790 ) (123,518 ) Premiums paid for derivatives that settled during the period 981 (1,956 ) (18,929 ) (7,148 ) Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged $ 201,733 $ 221,795 $ 635,445 $ 790,418





Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are useful because they allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital, hedging strategy and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. We believe that Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are widely followed measures of operating performance. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged and net income (loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is provided in the table above. Additionally, our management team believes Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because these measures (i) are widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, among other factors; (ii) help investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure; and (iii) are used by our management team for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to our board of directors, as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Free Cash Flow

The following tables present a reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing and Free Cash Flow to the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities and net cash used in investing for each of the periods indicated.

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Upstream Midstream Consolidated For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 554,171 $ 3,786 $ 557,957 Changes in current assets and liabilities 10,589 829 11,418 Discretionary Cash Flow $ 564,760 $ 4,615 $ 569,375 Cash Flow from Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities $ (623,506 ) $ (226,647 ) $ (850,153 ) Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures 23,372 428 23,800 Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing $ (600,134 ) $ (226,219 ) $ (826,353 ) Other Non-Recurring Adjustments(1) $ 16,496 $ — $ 16,496 Free Cash Flow $ (18,878 ) $ (221,604 ) $ (240,482 )





Upstream Midstream Consolidated For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 683,968 $ 965 $ 684,933 Changes in current assets and liabilities (132,467 ) (638 ) (133,105 ) Discretionary Cash Flow $ 551,501 $ 327 $ 551,828 Cash Flow from Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities $ (887,445 ) $ (9,860 ) $ (897,305 ) Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures 38,637 (29,018 ) 9,619 Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing $ (848,808 ) $ (38,878 ) $ (887,686 ) Other Non-Recurring Adjustments(1) $ 2,349 $ — $ 2,349 Free Cash Flow $ (294,958 ) $ (38,551 ) $ (333,509 )





Upstream Midstream Consolidated For the Three Months Ending December 31, 2019 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 199,097 $ 2,299 $ 201,396 Changes in current assets and liabilities (9,807 ) 2,162 (7,645 ) Discretionary Cash Flow $ 189,290 $ 4,461 $ 193,751 Cash Flow from Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities $ (101,787 ) $ (41,498 ) $ (143,285 ) Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures 16,626 23,400 40,026 Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing $ (85,161 ) $ (18,098 ) $ (103,259 ) Other Non-Recurring Adjustments(1) $ 6,647 $ — $ 6,647 Free Cash Flow $ 110,776 $ (13,637 ) $ 97,139





Upstream Midstream Consolidated For the Three Months Ending September 30, 2019 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 138,252 $ (135 ) $ 138,117 Changes in current assets and liabilities (11,045 ) (564 ) (11,609 ) Discretionary Cash Flow $ 127,207 $ (699 ) $ 126,508 Cash Flow from Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities $ (196,597 ) $ (61,027 ) $ (257,624 ) Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures 76,455 (11,106 ) 65,349 Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing $ (120,142 ) $ (72,133 ) $ (192,275 ) Other Non-Recurring Adjustments(1) $ 4,141 $ — $ 4,141 Free Cash Flow $ 11,206 $ (72,832 ) $ (61,626 )

Amount incurred for the construction of the Windsor field office that is included in other property and equipment in Extraction's consolidated cash flow statements.

Our Free Cash Flow is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. We define Free Cash Flow as Discretionary Cash Flow (non-GAAP) less Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing (non-GAAP) adjusted for Other Non-Recurring Adjustments (non-GAAP). Discretionary Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) less changes in working capital (current assets and liabilities). Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing is defined as cash flow used in investing activities (GAAP) adjusted for changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures.

Free Cash Flow is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe Free Cash Flow can provide additional transparency into the drivers of trends in our operating cash flows, such as production, realized sales prices and operating costs, as it disregards the timing of settlement of operating assets and liabilities. We believe Free Cash Flow provides additional information that may be useful in an analysis of our ability to generate cash to fund exploration and development activities, construct and support of midstream assets, and to return capital to stockholders.



Proved Reserves

The following table reconciles the standardized measure prescribed in ASC 932, Extractive Activities-Oil and Gas to the before tax total proved and proved developed reserves (in millions).

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Future crude oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 5,915 Future production costs (2,167 ) Future development costs (798 ) Future income tax expense (8 ) Future net cash flows $ 2,942 10% annual discount (1,038 ) Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows $ 1,904 Add: Future income tax expense 8 Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows before future income tax expense $ 1,912 Less: Proved Undeveloped Reserves (568 ) Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows before future income taxes expense and proved undeveloped reserves $ 1,344

The standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows before future income taxes expense of proved and proved undeveloped reserves is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies.

