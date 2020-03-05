CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, March 12

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and to provide a business update.

Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call, please dial 855-327-6837 from the U.S. and Canada, or 631-891-4304 internationally, Conference ID# 10008868. To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.cymabay.com/events.

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com .

Contact:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-430-7578

Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com



