The Joint Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- - Grows Annual System-Wide Sales 33% and Comp Sales 25%, Compared to 2018 -

- Increases Annual Net Income to $3.3 Million, Compared to $147,000 in 2018 -

- More than Doubles Adjusted EBITDA to $6.2 Million, Compared to $2.9 Million in 2018-

- Increases Franchise Licenses Sales to 126, Compared to 99 in 2018-

- Targets 1,000 Clinics by End of 2023 -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights: 2018 Compared to 2019

Increased gross system-wide sales 1 34%, to $62.5 million.

26%. Reported quarterly net income of $1.3 million, an improvement of $855,000.

Nearly doubled Adjusted EBITDA to $2.1 million, compared to $1.1 million.

Annual Financial Highlights: 2018 Compared to 2019

Increased annual system-wide sales 1 33%, to $220.3 million.

25%. Posted annual net income of $3.3 million, compared to $147,000.

Achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA for the tenth consecutive quarter and second full year since being public.

More than doubled Adjusted EBITDA to $6.2 million, compared to $2.9 million.

Increased cash generated by operating activities by $2.1 million to $7.5 million, which funded the corporate clinic portfolio expansion. Unrestricted cash was $8.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $8.7 million at December 31, 2018.

2019 Operating Achievements

Performed 7.7 million patient visits, up from 6.0 million in 2018.

Treated 585,000 new patients, up from 435,000 in 2018.

Sold 126 franchise licenses in 2019, compared to 99 sold in 2018.

Increased total clinic count to 513 as of December 31, 2019: up from 442 at December 31, 2018. 453 franchised clinics at December 31, 2019: Opened 71 and closed 4 clinics. 60 company-owned or managed clinics at December 31, 2019: Acquired 8 from franchisees, opened 5 greenfields and closed 1 clinic. In February, opened the first 2020 greenfield, increasing the Los Angeles region cluster and bringing the corporate portfolio to 61 as of today, March 5, 2020.



_______________________________

1 System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the Company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the Company, management believes the information is important in understanding the Company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the Company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.

2 Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.

“In 2019, we accelerated our business momentum and continued to deliver strong, sustainable growth and profitability,” said Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. “We leveraged our regional developers to drive franchise sales and clinic openings as well as expanded our corporate clinic portfolio within clustered locations. We also continued to implement productivity initiatives to improve clinic profitability. As a result, we met or exceeded our plan, achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA for the second full consecutive year since being public, and built our strongest foundation for growth to date.”

“In addition to macro factors driving adoption of chiropractic care, The Joint is revolutionizing access making it more available to people than ever before. To capture a greater share of the market opportunity, we will continue to execute our successful growth model as well as test new markets and non-traditional locations. While focused on our national and local ad campaigns that include more sophisticated digital programs, we remain committed to consumer education about the power and importance of chiropractic. Based on our success, we fully expect to reach our target to open our 1,000th clinic by the end of 2023.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results: 2019 Compared to 2018

Revenue was $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, with the increase due primarily to a greater number of and increased gross sales at franchised and company-owned or managed clinics.

Cost of revenue was $1.6 million, up 36% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting the success of the RD program resulting in an increased number of franchised licenses sold and clinics opened, resulting in increased commissions and royalties.

Selling and marketing expenses were $1.8 million, or 13% of revenue, compared to $1.2 million, or 12% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting increased marketing expenses related to an increase in the number of company-owned or managed clinics. General and administrative expenses were $8.5 million, or 61% of revenue, compared to $6.6 million, or 66% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting improved leverage of the operating model.

Net income was $1.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $437,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million, an improvement of $1.0 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million in the same quarter last year. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net (gain)/loss on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

Balance Sheet Liquidity

Unrestricted cash was $8.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $8.7 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting increased cash flow from operations, which was more than offset by continued investment in corporate clinic expansion and the development of the new IT platform. In February, the company executed a $7.5 million senior secured credit facility with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, including a $5.5 million development line of credit (LOC) and a $2.0 million revolving LOC, which has an uncommitted accordion feature for an additional $2.5 million.

Full Year Financial Results: 2019 Compared to 2018

Revenues were $48.5 million in 2019, compared to $36.7 million in 2018. Net income improved $3.2 million to $3.3 million in 2019, or to $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $147,000, or $0.01 per diluted share in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 million, improving $3.3 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million last year.

2020 Guidance for Financial Results and Clinic Openings:

Management expects the following:

Revenue to increase to $61 million to $63 million, compared to $48.5 million dollars in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA to grow to $8.5 million to $9.5 million, compared to $6.2 million in 2019.

Franchised clinic openings to range from 80 to 90, compared to 71 clinics in 2019.

Company-owned or managed clinic expansion, through a combination of both greenfields and franchised clinic buybacks, to range from 16 to 20, up from 13 in 2019.

Conference Call

The Joint Corp. management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 5, 2020, to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end 2019 results.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes a presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the Company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the Company, management believes the information is important in understanding the Company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the Company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management believes they provide a more transparent view of the company’s underlying operating performance and operating trends. Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the table below. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net (gain)/loss on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the company’s financial statements filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, uncertainties associated with the coronavirus (including its possible effects on patient demand), and the other factors described in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated for any material changes described in any subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 expected to be filed with the SEC on or around March 6, 2020, as they may be revised or updated in our subsequent filings. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 500 locations nationwide and over 7 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.



Media Contact: Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, thejoint@lhai.com

-Financial Tables Follow – THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS (as adjusted) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,455,989 $ 8,716,874 Restricted cash 185,888 138,078 Accounts receivable, net 2,645,085 806,350 Income taxes receivable - 268 Notes receivable, net - current portion 128,724 149,349 Deferred franchise costs - current portion 765,508 611,047 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,122,478 882,022 Total current assets 13,303,672 11,303,988 Property and equipment, net 6,581,588 3,658,007 Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,486,672 - Notes receivable, net of current portion - 128,723 Deferred franchise costs, net of current portion 3,627,225 2,878,163 Intangible assets, net 3,219,791 1,634,060 Goodwill 4,150,461 3,225,145 Deposits and other assets 336,258 599,627 Total assets $ 43,705,667 $ 23,427,713 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,525,838 $ 1,253,274 Accrued expenses 216,814 266,322 Co-op funds liability 185,889 104,057 Payroll liabilities 2,844,107 2,035,658 Notes payable - current portion - 1,100,000 Deferred rent - current portion - 136,550 Operating lease liability - current portion 2,313,109 - Finance lease liability - current portion 24,253 - Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue - current portion 2,740,954 2,370,241 Deferred revenue from company clinics 3,196,664 2,529,497 Other current liabilities 518,686 477,528 Total current liabilities 13,566,314 10,273,127 Deferred rent, net of current portion - 721,730 Operating lease liability - net of current portion 11,901,040 - Finance lease liability - net of current portion 34,398 - Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue, net of current portion 12,366,322 11,239,221 Deferred tax liability 89,863 76,672 Other liabilities 27,230 389,362 Total liabilities 37,985,167 22,700,112 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 13,898,694 shares issued and 13,882,932 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 13,757,200 shares issued and 13,742,530 outstanding as of December 31, 2018 13,899 13,757 Additional paid-in capital 39,454,937 38,189,251 Treasury stock 15,762 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 14,670 shares as of December 31, 2018, at cost (111,041 ) (90,856 ) Accumulated deficit (33,637,395 ) (37,384,651 ) Total The Joint Corp. stockholders' equity 5,720,400 727,501 Non-controlling Interest 100 100 Total equity 5,720,500 727,601 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 43,705,667 $ 23,427,713

THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (as adjusted) (as adjusted) Revenues: Revenues from company-owned or managed clinics $ 7,561,644 $ 5,217,122 $ 25,807,584 $ 19,545,276 Royalty fees 3,819,554 2,857,196 13,557,170 10,141,036 Franchise fees 385,868 433,042 1,791,545 1,688,039 Advertising fund revenue 1,086,479 778,475 3,884,055 2,862,244 Software fees 609,068 342,500 1,865,779 1,290,135 Regional developer fees 209,234 178,295 803,849 599,370 Other revenues 203,322 161,591 740,918 535,560 Total revenues 13,875,169 9,968,221 48,450,900 36,661,660 Cost of revenues: Franchise cost of revenues 1,525,381 1,100,818 5,159,778 3,956,530 IT cost of revenues 108,578 100,808 406,139 353,719 Total cost of revenues 1,633,959 1,201,626 5,565,917 4,310,249 Selling and marketing expenses 1,845,124 1,228,993 6,913,709 4,819,555 Depreciation and amortization 590,742 374,579 1,899,257 1,556,240 General and administrative expenses 8,464,787 6,625,020 30,543,030 25,238,121 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 10,900,653 8,228,592 39,355,996 31,613,916 Net (gain) loss on disposition or impairment (2,423 ) - 114,352 594,934 Income from operations 1,342,980 538,003 3,414,635 142,561 Other income (expense): Bargain purchase gain - (17,258 ) 19,298 13,198 Other (expense), net (18,046 ) (14,209 ) (61,515 ) (46,791 ) Total other (expense) (18,046 ) (31,467 ) (42,217 ) (33,593 ) Income before income tax expense (benefit) 1,324,934 506,536 3,372,418 108,968 Income tax expense (benefit) 33,110 69,847 48,706 (37,728 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 1,291,824 $ 436,689 $ 3,323,712 $ 146,696 Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income attributable to The Joint Corp. stockholders $ 1,291,824 $ 436,689 $ 3,323,712 $ 146,696 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.24 $ 0.01 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ 0.01 Basic weighted average shares 13,880,146 13,735,898 13,819,149 13,669,107 Diluted weighted average shares 14,538,338 14,096,890 14,467,567 14,031,717





THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended

December 31,

2019 2018 (as adjusted)

Net income $ 3,323,712 $ 146,696 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 2,602,799 2,461,436 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,595,438 2,844,136 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,521,949 5,452,268 Net cash used in investing activities (7,138,062 ) (1,243,654 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (596,962 ) 326,298 Net (decrease) increase in cash $ (213,075 ) $ 4,534,912





THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES RECONCILIATION FOR GAAP TO NON-GAAP Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, Non-GAAP Financial Data: 2019 2018 2019 2018 (as adjusted) (as adjusted) Net income $ 1,291,824 $ 436,689 $ 3,323,712 $ 146,696 Net interest 18,046 14,209 61,515 46,791 Depreciation and amortization expense 590,742 374,579 1,899,257 1,556,240 Tax expense (benefit) 33,110 69,847 48,706 (37,728 ) EBITDA $ 1,933,722 $ 895,324 $ 5,333,190 $ 1,711,999 Stock compensation expense 183,906 159,025 720,651 628,430 Acquisition related expenses 11,145 - 47,386 3,950 Bargain purchase gain - 17,258 (19,298 ) (13,198 ) Net (gain) loss on disposition or impairment (2,423 ) - 114,352 594,934 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,126,350 $ 1,071,607 $ 6,196,281 $ 2,926,115



