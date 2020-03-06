MxHero Focuses Message: Calls For The End Of Email Attachments

Email is epic data sprawl

MxHero updates website and messaging strategy on the back of recent studies quantifying dangers of email attachments to data security, governance & productivity

Email attachments are a technology developed back in the early 1970s, during the same time color television was beginning to overtake black & white” — Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MxHero announces new messaging driven by recent studies quantifying the enormous costs of email attachments to corporate data sprawl. Three studies published in Medium quantify the average amount of duplicated files created by email attachments per business user per year at around 55,000 files. MxHero is calling on companies and email vendors to begin transitioning away from email attachments given the unmanageable data sprawl putting company and personal information at risk. MxHero notes that file links using cloud content storage services, such as, Box, Egnyte, Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive, are a much safer alternative. Increased user training or services like MxHero’s Mail2Cloud can facilitate by making the transition to file links automatic and seamless.

“It is surprising that in the era of AI, IoT, Big Data and Block Chain, email attachments are still by far the most common means of file sharing. Email attachments are a technology developed back in the early 1970s, during the same time color television was beginning to overtake black & white. It is a technology poorly suited for today’s larger files and cybersecurity requirements and, as a result, is draining resources in terms of heightened security, governance and productivity costs,” says Alex Panagides, CEO of mxHero.

MxHero’s aforementioned studies are published on Medium and reproduced at https://www.mxhero.com/blog.

About mxHero

MxHero's products and services give companies, service providers and end users powerful new ways to control, use and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for MxHero's platform work with any email management program, including Office 365, Gmail and Microsoft Exchange. MxHero is the 2016 Box Elite Partner of the Year, has partnered with Canon USA for go to market, and provides solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. Information on all of the Mail2Cloud product line can be found at http://www.mail2cloud.io. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added MxHero to their email. To learn more about MxHero visit http://www.mxhero.com. Find MxHero on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net



