WESTFIELD VALLEY FAIR EXPANSION OPENS REIMAGINED SHOPPING DESTINATION IN THE HEART OF SILICON VALLEY

The center’s $1.1 billion transformation blends new retail concepts with open spaces and amenities to create a one-of-a-kind gathering place to shop, dine, and play. Valley Fair also announced a new partnership with the San José Museum of Art, a part of the center’s commitment to art and cultural programming

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, CA, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westfield Valley Fair today opened the 500,000-square-foot expansion that is a part of the destination’s $1.1 billion transformation, including its new public areas and plazas, along with a new three-level, flagship Bloomingdale’s and a select number of additional retailers. The debut kicks off more than a year of events and activities around the center alongside planned restaurant and store openings into 2021.

“With its enviable Silicon Valley location and the West Coast’s most diverse and dynamic retail mix, we envisioned Westfield Valley Fair as a place where prestigious luxury brands, digitally native start-up retailers, and best-in-class dining and entertainment all come together to create a true lifestyle destination and the perfect place to shop, dine and play,” said Larry Green, executive vice president of development for Valley Fair owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW). “We are also excited to celebrate our partnership with the San José Museum of Art and begin to unveil our plans to ensure that the center exists as a community hub, bringing unique and inspiring art and cultural experiences to our guests.”

The reimagined shopping destination now encompasses 2.2 million square feet of retail space in total, with the vision to provide the Silicon Valley community a balanced curation of offerings including chef- driven restaurants and new food concepts, events and entertainment offerings, multi-faceted social activities and outdoor spaces, fashion and technology boutiques, and health and wellness amenities. Prior to the expansion, a full makeover of Valley Fair’s existing indoor galleries was unveiled in Fall 2018, with a style aligned with the mid-century modern inspiration of the new development.

Westfield Valley Fair’s partnership with the San José Museum of Art (SJMA), a “borderless” museum essential to creative life in Silicon Valley, will bring curated and commissioned artwork onto the property – starting with a monumental outdoor sculpture at the center’s new grand entrance on Stevens Creek Boulevard to be unveiled this Fall. The center will then, over time, host artwork from both local and international artists allowing shoppers and visitors to engage and experience art as part of shareable and interactive moments with family and friends. URW has similar partnerships with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD).

Stores opening at the center in March alongside Bloomingdale’s include Anthropologie, Club Monaco, Fabletics, Indochino, Jimmy Choo, John Varvatos, Longchamp, Rodd and Gunn, Urban Outfitters, UNTUCKit, and Zadig & Votaire. They join fitness studio Orangetheory and subscription doctor’s office Forward, alongside recently opened stores such as Diptyque, Matt & Nat, Oak & Fort and Oakley, and eateries such as Pinkberry, Pokeatary and SomiSomi.

Other highlights of new stores and restaurants coming to the center throughout this year and into 2021 include:

The first Eataly in the Bay Area, as well as a flagship Apple and a new Gucci store;

Innovative store concepts never before seen in the U.S., with a prototype design Bvlgari boutique and Cole Haan GRANDSHØP, both opening in March; along with the unique South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster and the luxe lingerie line from China called Neiwai Premium;

More than 25 new dining choices including the award-winning Mastro's steakhouse, the first formal full-service Bamboo Sushi restaurant in Northern California, along with iChina, King's Fish House, Salt & Straw, Shake Shack, and more;

Additional eateries in the center's Asian Food Collection, which recently welcomed Pokeatery and SomiSomi, include Onigilly, Rooster & Rice, The Miss Noodle Shop, Uncle Tetsu and Vietnoms.

Exciting entertainment offerings such as the recently opened ShowPlace ICON Theatres and the soon-to-open PLAYlive Nation social gaming lounge; and

The Digital District, an exclusive collection of storefronts dedicated to digitally native vertical brands (DNVBs) making their brick-and-mortar debut, featuring retail start-ups Felix Gray, Ghost Democracy, Goodies, Lett, We The People, and more.

Developed by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the expanded Westfield Valley Fair will welcome many additional retailer and restaurant openings into 2021. The individual opening dates of each of these retailers and restaurants will be announced on www.westfield.com/valleyfair and the center’s social media channels.

About Westfield Valley Fair

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Westfield Valley Fair is one of the most productive shopping centers in the United States, showcasing a unique lineup of international luxury boutiques and iconic global brands. The property is home to Nordstrom, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Prada, CH Premier Jewelers, Burberry, Giorgio Armani, Montblanc, Versace, Hugo Boss, Salvatore Ferragamo, David Yurman, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Apple, UNIQLO, and Zara. Following the opening of a sleek new dining terrace, the continued refinement of its highly successful Luxury Collection, and the recent arrival of a ultra-modern new ShowPlace ICON Theatres – Valley Fair’s current transformative $1.1 billion evolution is to be punctuated by the arrival of the Bay Area’s first Eataly Italian marketplace, a three-level flagship Bloomingdale’s, stunning new boutiques, as well as a chic new dining district nestled amidst open-air pedestrian promenades and relaxing outdoor lounges.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at €65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events, and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,600 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco- Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. The Group has a development pipeline of €8.3 Bn. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A ratingfrom Standard & Poor’s and from an A2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

About San José Museum of Art

SJMA is located at 110 South Market Street in downtown San José, California. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11am to 5pm and until 8pm or later on the third Thursday of each month. As of Friday, February 1, 2019, SJMA is also free to all on the first Friday of each month from 5-10pm. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and free to members, individual college students, youth and children ages 17 and under, and school teachers (with valid ID). For more information, call 408.2716840 or visit SanJoseMuseumofArt.org.

About J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With 50 years as an alternatives investment manager, more than $146 billion in assets under management and over 700 professionals (as of September 30, 2019), we offer strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity and credit, infrastructure, transportation, liquid alternatives, and hedge funds. Operating from 17 offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our 15 independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.0 trillion (as of 31 December 2019), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of USD 2.7 trillion (as of 31 December 2019) and operations worldwide. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

