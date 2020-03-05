Adventist Health St. Helena Expands Patient-Reported Outcomes Program to Include Cardiothoracic Surgery

Program Utilizes Outcome Reporting Platform from CODE Technology

/EIN News/ -- ST. HELENA, Calif. and MINNEAPOLIS, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventist Health St. Helena has partnered with CODE Technology to expand its current Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) program to include specific cardiothoracic surgery procedures. The program tracks and monitors outcomes to ensure excellent patient experience.



CODE Technology’s program collects, reports and benchmarks outcome data for specialized procedures that is collected directly from patients. The CODE PRO Application produces graphs and detailed reports which Adventist Health St. Helena uses to make decisions on ways to improve patient experience, implement quality improvements and conduct research.

Adventist Health St. Helena began using the CODE PRO platform with its orthopedics program at the Coon Joint Replacement Institute. Patients are invited to share their experience at the medical center and about any complications they may experience throughout the recovery process. The medical center will now implement the technology with patients undergoing a Video-assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Maze procedure. The procedure allows a cardiothoracic surgeon to access the heart and use special tools, a small camera and radiofrequency waves to create precise pathways on the atria of the heart.

“By looking at outcomes we can find areas where we can improve service to our patients,” says Jennifer DeBattista, clinical research manager at Adventist Health St. Helena. “We pride ourselves on the care that we provide our patients. By collecting outcome data with CODE, we can confidently demonstrate that the expertise of our physicians and the quality of our staff benefits patients who choose us for specialized hip and knee joint replacement and heart surgeries.”

CODE Technology CEO & Founder Breanna Cunningham says, “We are so excited to help Adventist Health expand their patient-reported outcomes program into cardiology. Adventist Health is forward-thinking, and we take pride in helping them to enhance the patient experience, provide quality outcomes and move the needle towards value-based health care.”

About Adventist Health St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena is part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 37,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing.

About CODE Technology

CODE Technology provides the patient-reported outcomes (PROs) platform as a service to collect, report and benchmark PRO data. They have a software platform and a powerful algorithm, but most importantly, they have humans who manage the PROs program and treat it like their own. CODE has dedicated account managers who manage the PROs program and handle the enrolment, collection and reporting. To learn more about CODE Technology and its platform, visit https://www.codetechnology.com/patient-reported-outcomes-platform/ .

Saumya Pandey

CODE Technology

+1 763.313.2408

saumya@codetechnology.com



