Nick Stroboulis Shares the Difference Between Commercial and Janitorial Cleaning Services

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nick Stroboulis is the owner of Bella’s Cleaning Service Inc., a commercial cleaning service operating in Davenport, FL. For his clients, it’s vital to have clean and organized facilities to maintain the reputation of their business, the safety of employees, and the satisfaction of their clients. When it comes to commercial cleaning services, business owners have the option between janitorial services and commercial cleaning services. It’s easy to merge the two services since they overlap in some way. Nick Stroboulis offers a breakdown of the two services.Main Difference Between Janitorial and Commercial ServicesFor the most part, commercial facilities require minimal everyday cleaning tasks and larger cleaning tasks that are only needed a few times a year. For example, a janitorial service will take care of vacuuming the office carpet, but they will not shampoo and deep clean the carpet.Janitorial ServicesOffices, retail facilities, and other commercial buildings often require janitorial services to help them with every day cleaning tasks, according to Nick Stroboulis . These daily cleaning tasks ensure the place is in top shape to make the space more comfortable for clients and employees. Some companies hire janitorial services to tend to their facilities on a daily, weekly, or bi-weekly basis, depending on the needs of the business. Overall, janitorial services help with restroom cleaning, dusting, trash, vacuuming, sweeping, mopping, and cleaning common areas.Commercial Cleaning ServicesAccording to Nick Stroboulis, some commercial cleaning services specialize in larger cleaning jobs. Business owners hire a commercial cleaner that specializes in specific cleaning tasks that only need to get done a few times a year. For example, janitorial services don’t have the equipment to deep clean carpets. Commercial cleaning companies specialize in power washing, window washing, hard surface deep cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, furniture and upholstery, and carpet cleaning.Before deciding what kinds of commercial services their business needs, management should take into consideration their facilities. Freestanding buildings will require more maintenance than an office. Nick Stroboulis moved from Greece to the United States with his family at the age of three and settled in New York. He is an exemplary example of the American dream. Throughout his career. Nick Stroboulis worked for American Express Co., Airlines Reporting Corp, and Arpol Travel Agency. Before diving into the commercial cleaning industry, Nick Stroboulis owned Main Street Street Bail Bonds and New Jersey Fugitive Recovery Group. He lives in Davenport, FL with his family.Visit http://bellascleaninginc.com for all your commercial cleaning needs in the Tampa, FL area.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.