Patrick Swindale Explains 3 Best Weightlifting Moves to Build Muscle Mass

LAKEWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick Swindale works 50 to 60-hour weeks, maintains a 4.0 GPA while working on his master’s degree, helps his family, and is actively involved in his church and community. He’s also an avid weightlifter and a testament to the fact anyone can make time for fitness. Patrick Swindale, who works out a few times a week with his younger brother of whom he is a legal guardian, has his fitness routine down to a science to ensure he can always fit exercise into his schedule. He says weightlifting is one of the most efficient ways to build strength, boost metabolism, and generally improve fitness. He explains the three fundamental weightlifting exercises most people should include in their routine.3 Fundamental Weightlifting ExercisesSquatSquats are a compound exercise, meaning they work multiple muscle groups, including glutes, hamstrings, abs, abductors, adductors, erector spinae, rectus femoris, vastus lateralis, and vastus medialis, as well as the soleus and gastrocnemius. Squats are as challenging as they are rewarding. If you’re new to strength training, start with bodyweight squats to perfect your form. Improper form with squats, like any weightlifting exercise, can be extremely dangerous. Once you’re comfortable with bodyweight, try squatting with free weights before working your way up to the barbell.DeadliftThe deadlift is another compound exercise that targets large muscle groups. Patrick Swindale cites fitness experts* who say these are one of the most effective exercises you can do to build strength. The muscles worked in a deadlift include lats, posterior delts, lower and upper back, abs, obliques, glutes, hamstrings, calves, biceps, forearms, and quads. There are different variations, including Romanian deadlift and Sumo. As with the squat, Patrick Swindale advises the form* is essential. Lift with your legs, not your upper body, to avoid serious injury.Bench PressFor upper body strength, Patrick Swindale says you can’t get much better than a classic bench press. This workout targets the pecs, biceps, deltoids, shoulders, triceps, middle and inferior trapezius, rotator cuffs, abs, and more. Patrick Swindale says to start with the bar on your chest and push straight up, keeping your back flat on the bench the entire time. If you have to bow your back, reduce the weight until you can do the move without doing so. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRVjAtPip0Y to see a tutorial.fitness experts* - https://www.bodybuilding.com/fun/randy51.htm the form* - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5eGGZXb0Is



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.