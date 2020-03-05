Patrick Swindale Explains 3 Best Weightlifting Moves to Build Muscle Mass
3 Fundamental Weightlifting Exercises
Squat
Squats are a compound exercise, meaning they work multiple muscle groups, including glutes, hamstrings, abs, abductors, adductors, erector spinae, rectus femoris, vastus lateralis, and vastus medialis, as well as the soleus and gastrocnemius. Squats are as challenging as they are rewarding. If you’re new to strength training, start with bodyweight squats to perfect your form. Improper form with squats, like any weightlifting exercise, can be extremely dangerous. Once you’re comfortable with bodyweight, try squatting with free weights before working your way up to the barbell.
Deadlift
The deadlift is another compound exercise that targets large muscle groups. Patrick Swindale cites fitness experts* who say these are one of the most effective exercises you can do to build strength. The muscles worked in a deadlift include lats, posterior delts, lower and upper back, abs, obliques, glutes, hamstrings, calves, biceps, forearms, and quads. There are different variations, including Romanian deadlift and Sumo. As with the squat, Patrick Swindale advises the form* is essential. Lift with your legs, not your upper body, to avoid serious injury.
Bench Press
For upper body strength, Patrick Swindale says you can’t get much better than a classic bench press. This workout targets the pecs, biceps, deltoids, shoulders, triceps, middle and inferior trapezius, rotator cuffs, abs, and more. Patrick Swindale says to start with the bar on your chest and push straight up, keeping your back flat on the bench the entire time. If you have to bow your back, reduce the weight until you can do the move without doing so. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRVjAtPip0Y to see a tutorial.
