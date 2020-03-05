LOS ANGELES COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH PARTNERS WITH THE MUSIC CENTER FOR ‘WE RISE 2020’ AT GRAND PARK

This Year’s Immersive Experience Moves to Downtown L.A.’s Grand Park—the “Park for Everyone”

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) is proud to announce it has selected The Music Center’s Grand Park team as the WE RISE 2020 event producing partner. A world renowned cultural institution, The Music Center is the County’s premier performing arts destination. Thanks to this partnership with The Music Center, WE RISE 2020 will leverage Grand Park’s role as L.A.’s go-to central gathering space—and the success of The Music Center’s Grand Park team in producing programs and working with artists to activate communities—to create an event that brings together the transformative healing power of greenspaces, creativity and connection.

WE RISE 2020 will take place during the month of May, Mental Health Awareness Month, across all of Grand Park with two weeks of special programming planned for May 18-31. Launched in 2018, WE RISE brings the Los Angeles County community together for courageous conversations around mental wellbeing, treatment accessibility and combatting stigma.

“WE RISE is one of many initiatives of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health designed to promote wellbeing and raise awareness about available mental health resources,” said Dr. Johnathan Sherin, M.D., Ph.D, Director of LACDMH. “WE RISE is an amazing immersive event focused on activating our community, creating connection for all and fostering a sense of purpose and belonging for those impacted by mental health.”

Selecting the iconic outdoor venue Grand Park as the hub for this year’s event underscores that environment matters, greenspaces heal and mental health is a priority for the County. With the goal of engaging a broader contingent of the County in a safe, welcoming environment, Grand Park will provide opportunities for profound experiences and engagement. As a Los Angeles landmark, Grand Park’s distinctive programming celebrates the diversity of L.A. artists and communities, which has been an important part of its mission as the “park for everyone” since its opening in 2012.

“The Music Center is thrilled to partner with the County to build on the incredible success of WE RISE, which is a true example of the arts providing a means to help others and effecting positive social change,” said Rachel S. Moore, President and CEO of The Music Center. “Our Grand Park team is excited to bring something new and different to Angelenos this year, not only by expanding the event footprint, but also by engaging with our many artistic and community partners to deliver WE RISE’s critically important and timely messages.”

As in past years, WE RISE 2020 will feature curated art activations, live performances and interactive programming exploring issues related to mental health and wellbeing. The special programming scheduled for May 18-31 will include workshops, panels, school tours for youth, family days, movie nights and Memorial Day programming for veterans and their families.

As part of a national movement to transform the mental health care system, WE RISE is free and open to the public. Past participants at WE RISE have included an array of artists, actors, musicians and performers such as Kobe Bryant, Edna Chavez, Aloe Black, Maya Jupiter, Mädchen Amick, Quetzal, Rosario Dawson and Phantom Planet. A look at previous years’ events is available at www.werise.la.

For more information about the campaign and this year’s schedule of events, go to www.werise.la.

About The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH)

As the nation’s largest public mental health department, we ensure access to care and treatment for our most vulnerable residents in a region with more than 10 million people. With an annual budget approaching $3B and a committed staff of 6,000, LACDMH embodies a “heart-forward” approach to supporting hope, recovery and wellbeing across the County. For more information on LACDMH, visit www.dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About The Music Center

The Music Center convenes artists, communities and ideas with the goal of deepening the cultural lives of every resident in Los Angeles County. Through its TMC Arts division, The Music Center provides year-round programming inside The Music Center’s four theatres, on The Music Center Plaza, outside at Grand Park—a 12-acre adjacent green space—and in schools and other locations all over Los Angeles County. Its TMC Ops division manages the theatres, the Plaza and Grand Park on behalf of the County of Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.musiccenter.org. Follow The Music Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MusicCenterLA.

About Grand Park

A vibrant outdoor gathering place, Grand Park is a beautiful public park for the entire community in Los Angeles County. With expansive green space for gatherings large and small, Grand Park celebrates the County’s cultural vitality and is host to community events, cultural experiences, holiday celebrations and many other activities that engage and attract visitors from all communities. For more information, visit www.grandparkla.org. Follow Grand Park on Facebook (@GrandParkLosAngeles), as well as Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (@GrandPark_LA).

R. Christine Hershey Cause Communications 310.656.1001 rchershey@causecomm.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.