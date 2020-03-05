COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, about 20 million visitors travel to London, England, to take in its history, architecture, and royal vibes. Whether they want to see how the royals live, walk Abbey Road, or catch a show in West End, there’s something for everyone in London. London is one of Bennett Velasquez’s favorite cities in the world. Check out his ultimate bucket list.1. Platform 9 ¾According to Bennett Velasquez , diehard Harry Potter fans must make the pilgrimage to platform 9 ¾ at King’s Cross station. Once they take the iconic photograph, they can stop at the gift shop and get all of their Harry Potter Gifts.2. Visit MuseumsIt’s no secret London is one of the most expensive cities in the world. However, Bennett Velasquez mentions there are plenty of free activities, such as the museums. In London, state-run museums are free to visitors so that they can choose from many museums such as the National Gallery, Science Museum, Royal Airforce Museum, and more.3. Get Lost in Camden MarketAccording to Bennett Velasquez, visitors must stop by Camden Market, where they will find a variety of street foods, artwork, and unique shops. The food in Camden is also authentic and affordable. After they leave the market, it’s worth exploring this North London neighborhood.4. Picnic in Hyde ParkHyde Park is the most famous park in London, so no visit would be complete without exploring its grandeur. Bennett Velasquez mentions visitors will enjoy strolling through Hyde Park, sitting on a lounge chair, or renting a pedal boat.5. See the City from London EyeThis giant Ferris wheel has some of the best views of the city, including an up-close view of Big Ben. First-time visitors looking for a great view of the city should go on the London Eye, according to Bennett Velasquez.6. Afternoon Tea LondonOne of the highlights of a visit to London is its famous afternoon tea. While this experience is not for everyone, it’s a tradition cherished by many. There are many great spots for afternoon tea all across London.7. Explore the Westminster AreaVisitors to Westminster will have the opportunity to check out the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, and Westminster Abbey. According to Bennett Velasquez, Westminster is the cultural epicenter of London.Bennett Velasquez is a young traveler who has visited England, Italy, Spain, Monaco, Colorado, France, Hawaii, and many other places. He hopes to inspire others to travel the world.



