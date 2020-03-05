Venezuelan ambassador stresses political relations with Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 5 - The ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Marlon Peña Labrador, considered in Luanda, that the political and commercial relations between his country and Angola are fruitful and have been strengthening in the field of oil.,

The diplomat, who was speaking to ANGOP on the 7th anniversary of the death of the former Venezuelan president, Hugo Rafael Chávez Frias, indicated that relations between the two countries reached their peak in 2006 with the visit of the late Head of State, which culminated with the opening of the Venezuelan embassy in Luanda in 2008.

In the scope of bilateral cooperation, Marlon Labrador made it known that his Government has already trained more than 80 Angolan students in medicine, agriculture, environment and engineering.

During the conference that served to remember Hugo Chávez, the ambassador highlighted the figure of the Venezuelan leader, reiterating his role in the revolution, hope, loyalty, commitment and absolute commitment to the cause of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

