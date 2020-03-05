Childhood Friends Team Up to Bring Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to South Texas

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Female entrepreneurs and longtime friends Carla Cole and Samantha Adviento are joining forces to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to their El Paso community.

While Carla and Samantha’s husbands Sebastian Cole and Norberto Adviento are away on rotation in Afghanistan, the two are currently preparing to lead their barbecue business together by attending Dickey’s in-house training program, Barbecue University.

Cole and Adviento have already set their sights on expanding Dickey’s barbecue offerings to a nearby military base to serve active duty members directly at the base’s postal exchange, which houses a food court, retail stores and a movie theater.

“We are excited to have two, empowering entrepreneurs join our family in Samantha and Carla who share Dickey’s passion for serving those who serve us and offering our communities delicious, high-quality barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

The two plan to open their first El Paso location this spring and offer Dickey’s full array of authentic, slow-smoked barbecue classics. Dickey’s delicious Texas-style meats are smoked on-site and are complemented by an array of savory sides with recipes that have been passed down by generations.

