Ripple Effect Communications Announces Thought Leadership and PR Expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and IoT

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple Effect Communications , full-service digital marketing, public relations , and social media agency, announces its growing portfolio of innovative software and technology clients that are successfully deploying artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) in IoT as a competitive advantage in the respective industries they serve. Ripple Effect has acquired several new clients spanning technology, manufacturing, and healthcare.



The uptick comes from the influx of intelligent data science solutions for healthcare/medical/clinical applications as well as eCommerce/banking/fintech and industrial/ manufacturing/robotics. These evolving solutions are helping companies leverage their investments in AI and ML by unifying statistics with data analysis to bring context and actionable information to the data collected.

“We’re proud to support these transformational technology companies that are embracing AI, IoT, big data, and analytics and which rely on our strategic understanding of their industries, their customers’ needs and how to best convey their strategic messaging,” said Valerie Harding, Founder and CEO of Ripple Effect Communications. “These companies are breaking new ground in the most critical technology areas such as data science, cybersecurity, data management. They are steadfast in deploying the right mix of digital, thought leadership, and influencer engagement to drive the most meaningful, compelling and results-driven campaigns to bring awareness to their constituents,” she added.

The manufacturing sector was among the early adopters of AI and ML but today millions of consumers and businesses interact with AI directly or indirectly via virtual assistants, facial recognition technology, mapping applications, wearables and a host of other software. The use of AI in banking and finance is growing rapidly as well as applications in the healthcare industry that are improving patient diagnostics and outcomes as well as clinical trial successes. That said, these are just the early beginnings and the profit potential for companies in all areas is hard to overstate.

“Ripple Effect Communications is already deeply entrenched with supporting clients within the enterprise technology landscape: ERP, mobile, PLM, security, big data, and AI. Digital marketing, thought leadership positioning, increased social engagement, public relations, and digital content marketing, are essential in devising a strategic communications roadmap with scheduled milestones to reach customers, prospects and influencers, is the very best approach to help businesses thrive in our increasing complex world,” Harding continued.

About Ripple Effect Communications

Ripple Effect Communications, located in Boston, New York, and California, is an integrated digital marketing, PR and social media communications agency that delivers an out-of-the-box approach to benefit clients by using an innovative infrastructure, executive-only talent pool with client-side experience, and unique pricing model that results in lean, yet target-exceeding performance. Ripple Effect's team manages integrated digital marketing and specialized PR campaigns for enterprise-wide software and technology companies that serve manufacturing, healthcare, medical devices, biotech, fintech, and food & beverage. Our senior team of PR, digital marketing professionals, and content marketers provide strategic direction, counsel and implementation across the entire range of client requirements. The Ripple Effect team brings multi-lingual capabilities as well as global connections through its Eurocom Worldwide PR partnership. www.rippleeffectpr.com

