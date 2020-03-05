/EIN News/ -- Transaction in Own Shares

5 March 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 5 March 2020 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of “A” shares purchased Highest price paid



Lowest price paid



Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue 05 March 2020 824,582 1,734.00 GBp 1,685.80 GBp 1,702.25 GBp LSE 05 March 2020 129,934 1,731.00 GBp 1,686.00 GBp 1,702.01 GBp BATS (BXE) 05 March 2020 178,043 1,731.80 GBp 1,685.80 GBp 1,702.24 GBp Chi-X (CXE) 05 March 2020 113,442 20.1900 EUR 19.6180 EUR 19.8057 EUR BATS (BXE) 05 March 2020 213,036 20.2100 EUR 19.6220 EUR 19.8266 EUR Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme on January 30, 2020.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to and including April 27, 2020.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

