Acrow Bridge’s Steve Danner Shares Insights on Military Mobility at Combat Support Week in London

Event addressed upcoming challenges faced by military engineers and logisticians in infrastructure funding and mobility

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Danner, Military Sales and Marketing Manager at Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, was a featured speaker at Combat Support Week , which took place February 25-27 in London. The event provided senior military logisticians and engineers with strategies to ensure that mobility is maintained and capabilities are able to be effectively deployed by the combat force.



In Danner’s first workshop presentation titled “Force Mobility in Eastern Europe and the Focsani Gate,” he addressed deterrence efforts and mobility planning in the area ahead of potential aggression over the next several years as well as the imperative of EU and NATO collaboration on and funding for regional infrastructure projects. Danner later delivered remarks on “Meeting Future Force Mobility Requirements Now to Enhance the Warfighter’s Plan.” The presentation included an overview of Acrow’s military bridging applications, current testing, support provided to engineering units, and planning considerations for the long term.

In describing Acrow’s bridge system and its work with the military, Danner said, “The Acrow 700XS bridge system has been selected as a standard Line of Communication Bridge for logistical support by military organizations around the world. Using minimal equipment,” he added, “our modular prefabricated steel components are easily assembled on site. Engineered for Military Load Class (MLC) 120T/150W, our wet and dry gap bridges can be quickly transported, assembled, and reused wherever they are needed.”

“Acrow Bridge has a long history of working with military and civilian partners in providing both temporary and permanent bridging around the world,” said Eugene Sobecki, Acrow’s Director - National Sales & Military Business. “Acrow bridges are proven solutions under a variety of conditions and are ideal for time-sensitive infrastructure needs. In addition to ongoing deployment needs, Acrow’s modular steel structures are ideal for use in responding quickly to national emergencies, including natural disasters such as landslides, avalanches, earthquakes and floods.”

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com .

Steve Danner, Military Sales and Marketing Manager, Acrow Bridge, delivers remarks during Combat Support Week 2020 in London



