Ntrepid Partners With Carahsoft to Bring Full-Spectrum Managed Attribution Products to Federal Agencies

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va. and RESTON, Va., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ntrepid LLC today announced the establishment of a new alliance with Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to make Ntrepid’s portfolio of full-spectrum managed attribution products available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract and reseller partners.



Cyber missions in the national security and law enforcement communities, including online operations and open source intelligence (OSINT), require an array of sophisticated, problem-solving technologies. Ntrepid’s innovative technical solutions are tailored to solve these issues.

“Ntrepid and Carahsoft share a commitment to supporting the national security and law enforcement communities. Through this new partnership, we will leverage Carahsoft’s contracts, marketing, and public sector expertise to promote awareness of our products and expand our footprint in the federal market,” said Jamie Reid, Senior Director of Sales.

Ntrepid’s Nfusion, a misattributed virtual desktop for secure and obfuscated online investigations, provides egress location control and digital footprint concealment. Nfusion also includes applications for collecting and organizing evidence. Automatic screen capturing administers a complete index of users’ search activity, making gathered evidence easy to examine.

Nfusion is also equipped with Timestream, an intuitive visualization tool allowing investigators to further organize evidence and case events into dynamic timelines. With Timestream, users can create instant presentations, attach evidence files, and organize information using tags, notes and geographic locations. Additionally, Nfusion enables comprehensive oversight through Insight, a management application offering a full audit of user activity.

While endeavoring to support high-risk online operations among the DoD, law enforcement, and national security communities, Ntrepid required a trustworthy and experienced ally. Ntrepid selected Carahsoft after evaluating the company’s public sector sales, marketing, and contract expertise. Carahsoft will simplify the procurement process, benefiting Ntrepid’s clients by providing multiple avenues for identifying and purchasing the optimal solution.

“As new cyber threats emerge and attack surfaces expand, we welcome this new partnership and the additional solutions it brings to our cyber defense portfolio and our reseller ecosystem,” said Alec Wyhs, Manager of the Ntrepid Team at Carahsoft. “Our team looks forward to working with Ntrepid and our reseller partners to bring their suite of full-spectrum managed attribution products to the public sector.”

All Ntrepid solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Ntrepid team at Carahsoft at (866) 421-4683 or Ntrepid@carahsoft.com .

About Ntrepid

Ntrepid is a mission-driven provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for government and enterprise to discreetly and safely conduct sophisticated cyber operations in the most hostile online environments. We leverage our deep experience in the national security community to anticipate our customers’ needs and provide solutions before the requirements are expressed. Our heavy investment in R&D allows us to stay ahead of the rapidly changing internet landscape. Ntrepid’s innovative solutions empower advanced online research, analysis, and data collection, while obscuring organizational identity and protecting your mission.

To learn more about Ntrepid’s suite of managed attribution products, visit https://www.carahsoft.com/vendors/Ntrepid .

Contact Ntrepid

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Ntrepid, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact Carahsoft

