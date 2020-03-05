Equatorial Guinea’s Moves Investment Conference to November in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

Equatorial Guinea’s Year of Investment is adopting a new outreach strategy in light of the ongoing global outbreak of the coronavirus. The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) has decided to postpone the Africa Oil & Investment Forum (AOIF) and Exhibition planned on June 1st to November 25th and 26th, 2020. The AOIF is then being merged with the Africa Economic Forum, set to take place in Malabo next November.

The move is part of a revised strategy that will allow Equatorial Guinea to maintain the pace of its engagement with global investors under its Year of Investment while accommodating ongoing travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

“The investment outreach of Equatorial Guinea remains in full swing, but we understand that the coronavirus outbreak comes with increasing travel restrictions. As a result, we will continue our negotiations with investors under a more targeted approach and keep the number of conferences in Malabo to a minimum,” declared H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons.

“We are making tremendous progress on several projects being promoted under the Year of Investment, whose final investment decisions and ground-breaking ceremonies will all be announced at the end of the year,” he added.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.