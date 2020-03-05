Saia’s Northeast Expansion Continues with Terminal Opening

Vermont terminal is the 19 facility the carrier has opened in the region

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight’s newest Northeast terminal, near Burlington, Vermont, is open and ready for business, providing customers even more direct shipping points in the region.



“We are excited to have opened our first terminal in the state of Vermont,” said Saia Executive Vice President of Operations Paul Peck. “The support of both our operations and sales teams continue to make our advancement across the region a tremendous success.”

Just in the last year, Saia has opened nine terminals in the Northeast as it continues to expand operations to better serve its customers. The company has opened new facilities in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, all part of the multi-year expansion Saia began in 2017.

“We are excited about the growth we’ve seen in our network over the last three years,” said Peck. “We’re proud of the service we continue to provide our customers. They, in turn, have been extremely supportive, so much so that we’ve had to move our operations to larger terminals in Harrisburg and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Newburgh, New York.”

With the opening of this latest facility, Saia added several new employees including drivers and dockworkers as well as office, sales, and management personnel. The terminal continues to hire team members. Interested candidates can visit https://www.saia.com/about-us/work-for-us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit www.saia.com.

