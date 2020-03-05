The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Releases 2019 Annual Report and Sector Year in Review

/EIN News/ --



Second highest year for global financings in regenerative medicine, with nearly $10 billion raised globally

Washington, DC, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) today announced the release of its 2019 Annual Report and Sector Year in Review, highlighting the organization’s key priorities and initiatives, as well as offering an in-depth look at trends and metrics for the cell therapy, gene therapy and tissue engineering sector.

ARM, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019, is the premier international advocacy organization representing the cell and gene therapy and broader regenerative medicine sector. In its 2019 annual report, the organization provides an update on its work with industry, national and international regulatory agencies, public and private payers, patient organizations and other stakeholders to create a positive environment for the development of and access to these innovative therapies.

Using data sourced from ARM’s data partner Informa, the report also provides analysis on industry-specific statistics and trends from nearly 1,000 leading cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and other regenerative medicine companies worldwide. Key features of the report include total financings for the sector, partnerships and other deals, clinical trial information, anticipated near-term product approvals and regulatory filings, and expert commentary from industry representatives in the US and Europe.

Key findings from the 2019 annual report include:

Globally, companies active in gene and cell therapies and other regenerative medicines raised nearly $10 billion in 2019, the second highest year on record. Venture financings were particularly strong, making up more than $4 billion in global financings – a 33% increase over 2018.

There were 1,066 clinical trials underway worldwide by year-end 2019. 10+ product candidates are poised for approval, and the number of approved gene therapies will likely double in the next one to two years.

Companies headquartered in Europe raised $3 billion, the strongest year on record, and were sponsoring 260 trials by the end of the year.

There is a supportive policy environment for regenerative medicines, with policymakers showing a strong interest in promoting the development of, and patient access to, these innovative therapies.

ARM will continue to update this information through new reports to be released after the close of each quarter, tracking sector performance, key financial information, clinical trial numbers, and clinical data events.

The report is available to download online here , with interactive data and downloadable infographics available here . Past reports, issued quarterly and annually, are available here .

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 350 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org .

