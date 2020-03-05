Code Dx, Inc. adds John N. Stewart, Cisco Systems, Inc. Chief Security and Trust Officer, to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NORTHPORT, N.Y., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John N. Stewart, Chief Security and Trust Officer of Cisco Systems, Inc. has joined the Board of Directors of Code Dx, Inc., a start-up company that recently received seed investment and has emerged as an Application Security industry leader. This announcement follows his departure from Cisco, announced earlier this week.



Mr. Stewart is an industry veteran who brings extensive cybersecurity and business experience to the Board. Throughout his career, Mr. Stewart has overseen engineers, security professionals, information security processes and product offerings, and was responsible for reporting Cisco’s security status to their Board.

“When we met John, it was like catching lightning in a bottle,” said Code Dx CEO Dr. Anita D’Amico. “His background is a perfect match for Code Dx, Inc. As we expand our product offerings and business, we wanted a Board member who could inform and communicate the value of Code Dx solutions at multiple levels: software developers, security analysts, CISO, and CIO. Not only does John have decades of experience in product and software security, he knows and understands application security from the perspectives of both engineering and senior management. His ‘close to the ground’ experience provides insight into how Code Dx’s solutions fit into software development and DevSecOps, and his executive experience provides insight into the business side of Code Dx.

“We’re extremely happy that John accepted this position, and we look forward to working with him for many years,” Dr. D’Amico finished.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Stewart said, “Plenty of tools are being used in software development, with plenty more tools used to check security along the way. The many development processes—including waterfall, agile, and DevOps—each have their own challenges with maintaining healthy AppSec, but there are consistent challenges that apply to all of them. That’s created—or, really, identified—the rapidly growing need to coordinate the output from all of these tools to get a better handle on security—and a better understanding of risk—during application development.”

“Code Dx is innovating in this area, and I’m excited to contribute to their already great team,” said Stewart. “I’m keenly aware of the security challenges facing all industries, from finding the time and resources to develop truly secure software, to managing and mitigating application security risk, to staying ahead of the threats. I look forward to working with the Code Dx leadership team to help them address those challenges head-on.”

Mr. Stewart is the fourth member of the Code Dx Board of Directors . He joins Dr. Anita D’Amico, Code Dx CEO; Leo Scott, Chief Innovation Officer at startup foundry DataTribe; and Frank Zinghini, President and CEO of Applied Visions, Inc., the Long Island software development company responsible for the initial development of the Code Dx product.

Code Dx, Inc. provides an application security management solution that orchestrates, automates, and consolidates results from AppSec testing tools. Organizations use Code Dx to significantly reduce testing and risk assessment time, lower costs, and maintain a central system of record for tracking AppSec processes. You can learn more by visiting www.codedx.com .

