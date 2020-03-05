Defining Moments Canada Hires New Executive Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defining Moments Canada/Moments Déterminants Canada has announced the hiring of Jenifer Terry(née Sguigna) as their new Executive Director.



Defining Moments Canada has launched numerous successful education projects, commemorating key events in Canadian history including The 1919 flu pandemic and D-Day, with plans for a new project marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day and the end of the Second World War. As the company continues to expand its project offerings, Program Leader Neil Orford is pleased to announce that Jen will be joining the team as the Executive Director.

“Jenifer Terry has an ambitious and inspiring vision for the future of Defining Moments Canada. Her vast experience as a Public Historian in the field of educational programming and commemoration are an ideal fit to lead Defining Moments Canada. I am extremely pleased to have Jenifer’s extraordinary talents guide our projects from hereon – she is the best in her field!” (Neil Orford)

Jen earned an MA in Public History from Western University and has worked with national heritage organizations including Canada’s History and Historica Canada. Most recently, she lead Canadian programming and outreach for the Juno Beach Centre Association. From 2014-2020, she developed and implemented special fundraising campaigns, oversaw donor relations, managed government-funded projects including From Vimy to Juno, and coordinated national educational programming, including the JBCA’s Summer Institute and Battlefield Tour for Educators.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing Defining Moments Canada’s excellent work of providing resources to our educators and pushing the boundaries of history education. We’ve got exciting projects and partnerships in the works, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to solidify Defining Moments Canada’s place in the heritage education realm in Canada.” Jen will begin in position on 24 February 2020.

Defining Moments Canada/Moments Déterminants Canada is the shared vision of Neil Orford and Blake Heathcote, creators of a new and innovative way to teach and commemorate Canada’s history using twenty-first century digital tools and storytelling skills. It has previously carried out national commemorations of the 1918-1920 Spanish flu pandemic in Canada and the 75th anniversary of D-Day – ‘Juno75’. In 2020, Defining Moments Canada will lead the national digital commemoration for VEDay75, in partnership with Veteran’s Affairs Canada. Work has also begun on INSULIN 2021, a national commemorative project taking place 2020-2023 which will spotlight the stories of Canadians associated with the discovery, production and distribution of Insulin between the years 1920-1923, principally the enormous legacies of the Researchers based at University of Toronto, Connaught Laboratories, like those of Drs. Frederick Banting and Charles Best.

For more information, digital images, or to set up an interview, please contact:

Neil Orford, Program Leader

neilorford@canhist.ca | 519-217-0402

Jenifer Terry, Executive Director

jterry@canhist.ca | 519-709-1987







