Sysco Announces Leadership Promotions

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced two senior leadership promotions. Eve McFadden has been promoted to senior vice president of legal, general counsel and corporate secretary, after being promoted to vice president and general counsel in 2019. Since joining Sysco in 2008, Eve has provided effective leadership in the areas of employment law, antitrust compliance, and ethics and compliance. In addition, her skills in building strong partnerships within the business has contributed to the company’s success.

In her new role, Eve will continue to act as general counsel, adding responsibility for Sysco’s Enterprise Risk Management function, under which she recently established a new team focused on developing a global framework for Sysco’s environment, health and safety programs. Prior to joining Sysco, Eve worked in private practice at the nation’s largest labor and employment law firm, Littler Mendelson.

Chris Jasper, formerly the market president for Sysco’s Midwest region, has been promoted to the newly created role of senior vice president and president, U.S. broadline, reporting to Greg Bertrand, executive vice president of U.S. Foodservice Operations. In this new role, Chris will lead all six U.S. broadline markets, focusing on important strategic initiatives to transform Sysco’s business, and advancing operational improvements.

Chris has 25 years of experience at Sysco and has delivered effective and consistent results at the company during his career including leading the implementation of several successful sales programs. He also previously served as executive vice resident of Sysco Kansas City and president of Sysco Arizona.

“I am pleased to recognize the promotions of Eve and Chris. As proven leaders at Sysco, they will play an integral role in identifying and vetting opportunities for accelerating our growth,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco president and chief executive officer.

