Hydraspin USA Recovery Sites Successful

“With the successful installation of five sites in the Permian basin, we will be in a cash flow positive position within 60 days,” said David King, CEO of Water Now Inc. He went on to say, “The results have generally exceeded our expectations.”

Hydraspin USA employs a proprietary method of processing petroleum well wastewater to remove crude oil prior to re-injection into the ground for disposal. This results in a much longer life cycle for the re-injection well, less wear and tear on re-injection equipment, and a significant new revenue stream for the well operator as the recovered oil is commercially viable.

Thomas Olson, Vice President of Engineering for Water Now Inc., said, “I am extremely proud of the hard work of our team over the past few months as we have launched these sites. The team has worked around the clock in many cases to deliver the results that we are now seeing.”

