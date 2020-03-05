Nova Scotia Vaping Bill Leads Adult Ex-Smokers Back to Smoking

/EIN News/ -- Halifax, NS, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) and industry representatives from across the province told the NS policy makers today that the NS vaping flavour ban and taxation model will drive ex-smokers back to smoking.

“The government of Nova Scotia says they are a leader. The only thing they are leading is adult ex-smokers back to smoking,” says Darryl Tempest, Executive Director, the Canadian Vaping Association. “The April 1 ban on flavoured e-liquids combined with the new by volume taxation policy will drive ex-smokers back to smoking tobacco with all of the devastating health consequences associated with smoking cigarettes,” says Darryl Tempest.

The youth vaping surge that occurred across North America in 2017-18 is a concern to the CVA. All evidence shows the youth surge coincided with the introduction of stylish, closed pod, high-nicotine vaping systems being introduced by tobacco companies and made available in thousands of convenience stores. In the UK where nicotine levels were limited to 20/mg, and thousands of flavour profiles are available there was no youth surge.

Flavours are created for adult smokers. More than 90% of adult vapers use flavoured e-liquids to get away from tobacco.

Other Provincial governments are taking effective action across Canada to stop the youth surge. They are limiting the amount of nicotine in pod systems to only 20mg and eliminating all flavours in the convenience store channel where youth have access. Those provinces have designated adult-only expert vape shops as the only venues that adult ex-smokers can continue to get flavoured e-liquids. As well, some provinces are introducing new vaping taxes to help fund enforcement and education. The CVA agrees with changes introduced by the Governments of BC, Alberta, PEI and Ontario.

“Unfortunately, Nova Scotia seems lost on its vaping policy. Together the flavour ban and the per millilitre taxation model will wipe out adult only vape shops in Nova Scotia and leave vaping products available to youth through the more than 930 convenience stores and gas stations across the province while eliminating the 67 adult only vape shops with the expertise to help adults use these products to quit smoking."

The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) and industry representatives from across the province call on the NS Government to set aside Bill 233, delay the introduction of the April 1st flavour ban and sit down with industry to develop a policy framework that will stop youth from access vaping products while ensuring that most adults can quit smoking in Nova Scotia.

About the Canadian Vaping Association

The Canadian Vaping Association (thecva.org) is a registered national, not-for-profit organization, established as the voice for the burgeoning Canadian vaping industry. Founded in 2014, the CVA represents over 300 retail and online vaping businesses in Canada, not including tobacco companies or affiliates. The association is the primary liaison with the federal and provincial governments on all legislative and regulatory issues related to the industry. The primary goal of CVA is to ensure that government regulation is reasonable and practical, through the strategy of professional proactive communication and education supplied bilingually to health officers, media, and elected officials.

