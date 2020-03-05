Investview (OTCQB:INVU) Adopts CoinZoom Platform Across All Subsidiaries

/EIN News/ -- Eatontown, NJ, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Inc. (OTCQB:INVU) has adopted the CoinZoom platform and Zoom wallet for use across all of its subsidiary companies.



Investview companies have sought to partner with an integrated platform that enables the exchange of digital currencies and U.S. dollars which would streamline the ease of collecting and making payments while reducing the fees associated with each of these transactions.

SAFETek LLC makes a significant number of lease payments in digital currency to its hardware lease customers each month while generating is own digital currency balances on a daily basis across all of its data mining facilities.

Kuvera LLC accepts digital currency for subscription payments which is sometimes the primary form of payment from individuals across our global platforms. It will also enable Kuvera to issue distributor bonus payments quickly and with greatly reduced fees.

Investview is able to utilize the CoinZoom platform to manage digital to fiat exchanges to properly manage capital and disbursements.

“We have been frustrated with the lack of integrated providers available in this space, having to utilize a number of digital brokers and wallets to manage our operations. CoinZoom is a one stop shop for us, providing us one platform to meet all of our exchange, collection and payment needs,” said Mario Romano, Director of Finance.

Kuvera and Kuvera France will be launching WALLETpro powered by CoinZoom today, March 5th, 2020, through a worldwide webinar for all customers and distributors.

Chad Garner, President of Kuvera added,“Our customers and our distributors have long awaited an integrated payment platform capable of sending and receiving digital currencies and exchanging those currencies to fiat and vice versa. WALLETpro and the CoinZoom platform will provide this flexibility and ease of use worldwide.”

For more information and to review recent announcements, please visit investview.com.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified technology company leveraging the latest innovations in technology for financial education, services and interactive tools. Investview’s family of subsidiaries focus on delivering products that serve individuals around the world. From personal money management, to advancement in blockchain technologies, Investview companies are forging a path for individuals to take advantage of financial and technical innovations. For more information on Investview and all of its wholly owned subsidiaries please visit: investview.com

About CoinZoom, Inc.

CoinZoom is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team’s vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, and spending bitcoin, ripple, ethereum, and other top digital currency pairs. The CoinZoom Visa Card allows customers to instantly convert their crypto balances to fiat and spend at over 53 million Visa merchants worldwide. The team’s decades of experience in financial technology security is equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in over 45 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited, is registered in Ireland. For information on CoinZoom please visit: coinzoom.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. When the words “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

pr@investview.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.