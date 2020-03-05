Cint adds Helene Stafferöd Westerlund as Chief Technology Officer

Global market research technology company continues its commitment to diversity and women in leadership roles with newest executive team member

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cint, the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies, has added Helene Stafferöd Westerlund as Chief Technology Officer. Continuing a significant growth trajectory, Stafferöd-Westerlund will be part of the company's executive team, heading up Cint’s ambitious global technology objectives.

"Helene has an impressive track record working in the technology space and she is a passionate leader who loves building successful companies, inspiring people and creating ground-breaking technology products that push the boundaries in their market," said Tom Buehlmann, CEO of Cint. "Her depth of experience will serve us well as we continue to pursue our technology strategy, bringing fresh thinking to initiatives and ensuring that we further cement our position as the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies."

In her new role with Cint, Stafferöd-Westerlund will oversee the company's global engineering teams. She will be instrumental in completing the platform integration initiative that resulted from Cint coming together with sample technology company, P2Sample, last year. As part of the executive team, she will help to set strategies for the company and create the infrastructure needed for continued growth and innovation.

Stafferöd-Westerlund most recently held Chief Technology Officer positions at Instantor AB, a Swedish Fintech start-up, as well as SpecOps Software, a password security solutions company. Prior to this, she held a variety of management, development and sales positions in the fintech and online gaming industries. She holds a Bachelor of Science in business economics and computer science from Stockholm University.

Underscoring Cint’s commitment to diversity, with a higher than average percentage of women executives, Stafferöd-Westerlund joins other C- and EVP-level women leaders at Cint including Johanna Isander, Indie Blackwell and Karine Parsy.

About Cint

Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies. Cint's platform automates sample fieldwork and operations so that companies can gather insights faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies and brands - including Kantar, Zappi, GfK and SurveyMonkey - use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 16 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Barcelona, Tokyo and Sydney. (www.cint.com)

