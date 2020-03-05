Progress Announces Details for Global User Conference—ProgressNEXT 2020–and DevReach Developer Conference

/EIN News/ -- Progress to host co-located events: ProgressNEXT 2020 and for the first time in the U.S., DevReach, the premier developer conference

BEDFORD, Mass., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the details for its annual worldwide customer and partner conference, ProgressNEXT 2020 . The event brings together the best in digital experience and application development for three days of impactful sessions, networking and thought leadership. It will take place June 14-17, 2020 at the Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, MA.

ProgressNEXT 2020

ProgressNEXT 2020 is the largest global gathering of Progress customers, partners and community with a focus on delivering exceptional digital experiences, powered by apps, data and content. It is the annual forum for the Progress community for learning, collaboration and networking. The event will feature practical and in-depth sessions on digital experience, app development, modern UI, data file and network management, innovation and more. Sessions will be led by industry experts and Progress leaders. Along with industry trends and best practices, attendees will also see the newest technology advancements and updates across the entire Progress product portfolio.

“What I like most about ProgressNEXT is the opportunity to network with others who are using the company’s technology to solve business challenges and deliver world-class apps,” said Richard Taylor, Senior Vice President of Platform Engineering, SentryOne. “The event gives you a sneak peek into not only what Progress is doing, but also into how its customers and partners leverage the technology. Combined with the many networking opportunities, it makes you think of new ways in which you can solve your own challenges. ProgressNEXT is definitely worth attending.”

DevReach U.S.

In addition to ProgressNEXT 2020, Progress is bringing the premier European developer conference, DevReach, to the U.S. for the first time. The event will take place during ProgressNEXT 2020, June 16-17 at the Westin Boston Waterfront.

With over 11 successful European editions, DevReach has become one of the largest developer conferences in Central and Eastern Europe, drawing a large and loyal crowd from around the world. The conference features globally renowned experts and influencers, cutting-edge technical content and numerous opportunities for learning and networking. The U.S. edition of DevReach will include more than 40 deep-dive sessions on the latest in .NET and JavaScript app development, emerging and established frameworks including Blazor, Angular and React, machine learning, AR/VR and much more. Attendees will walk away with new skills and knowledge that will take their app development to new levels.

“We can’t wait to bring together our customers, partners and the developer community for a unique and energized set of conferences,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “The co-location of these two events is a unique opportunity to provide content, community and an experience that promises to be incredibly valuable.”

