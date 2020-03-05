LPL Financial Welcomes Legacy Planning Group

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Patrick Cloutier and Matthew Gournay CFP® of Legacy Planning Group have joined LPL’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor platforms. They reported having served approximately $130 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Woodbury Financial Services, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.

Located in historic downtown McKinney, Texas, Legacy Planning Group was founded by industry veterans and former fraternity brothers Cloutier and Gournay, University of North Texas graduates who have worked together since 1990. They are joined by registered assistant Madeleine Underwood, Cloutier’s daughter.

“Our mission and commitment to our clients is to help them achieve lifelong financial independence by offering long-term, individual investment strategies tailored to specific needs,” Gournay said. The advisors primarily work with mass-affluent families and corporate executives, specializing in estate, business succession and corporate retirement plans. Both advisors are deeply involved in their community; Gournay serves on the Lovejoy Independent School Board and Cloutier is on the McKinney Economic Development Board.

The team recognized LPL’s commitment to providing advisors with innovative technology and robust resources designed to enhance the client experience and to help advisors thrive. “We’ve seen a substantial increase in productivity through the integration within ClientWorks. I think I’ve gained back 20 percent of my time,” Gournay said.

“What LPL has built with ClientWorks, offering integration with software we use daily, is just magnificent. We have found it to be shockingly easy to send proposals, make trades and move money. Because the technology is integrated and so user-friendly, we will be able to scale the business and serve more clients, which is our goal in choosing a new partner,” Cloutier said, adding the platforms will also be more cost-efficient for clients. “Also, it mattered to us that LPL supports more women advisors than any other independent firm. As Madeleine grows within the business, it’s important that she has that connection with other women financial professionals.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Patrick, Matt and Madeleine to the LPL family, and applaud their commitment to each other as friends, family and business partners. We invest in our technology on an ongoing basis to be able to save advisors time and add value to their practice and their affiliation with LPL, and we are pleased that the Legacy Planning team is reaping those benefits. We will continue to put our advisors’ needs first in all we do to provide support, service and choice to advisors so they can be successful serving the needs of their clients. We look forward to supporting the team for years to come.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities offered through LPL Financial. Member FINRA / SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group a registered investment advisor.

Legacy Planning Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

(980) 321-1232

Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.