Bottomline Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service Technology

Award recognizes company’s use of AI to identify customer needs

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, announced today it took home a Bronze Stevie Award at the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Bottomline joined major industry leaders in being recognized as winners in the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service category.



“I’m incredibly proud of our team’s commitment to creating customer delight,” said Kim Hannemann, Chief Customer Officer, Bottomline. “With technology changing as rapidly as it does, we continuously challenge ourselves to review our delivery and invest in the infrastructure to drive world class support and delightful experiences globally across every customer interaction.”

Bottomline’s award entry highlighted the company’s efforts to implement and integrate new telephony with its state-of-the-art CRM system. Additionally, the submission cited the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and the application of machine learning to unstructured data analytics to cluster data and identify customer needs when they call in for service.

This is Bottomline’s second Stevie Award. The first was received in 2018, a Silver Stevie in the Contact Center of the Year category. This year, more than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes from across the globe in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition.

The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com .

