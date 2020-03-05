TechAhead recognized as a leading app development company in the USA

App Development Company USA

TechAhead has been recognised as a leading mobile app development company in the USA for the company’s technical capabilities and clients reviews.

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechAhead has been recognized as a leading mobile app development company in the USA by TopDevelopers.co. This announcement comes following in-depth research conducted based on qualities, attributes, etc. The list recognizes TechAhead’s research, technical capabilities and excellence, along with expertise that focuses on a revenue-making mobile app.TopDevelopers.co, is a highly reliable research and review platform focusing on B2B IT service providers. It conducts in-depth research to formulate this list every year that differentiates the top mobile app development companies from the crowd. This year, TechAhead was featured in this prestigious list.The prestigious recognition takes cognizance to the company’s commitment to providing the best solutions to its clients. TechAhead has over 500 clients worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, top brands, startups etc. The company takes pride in always receiving positive feedback from the clients by ensuring optimum project delivery.TechAhead’s team of experienced developers provide mobile consulting, experience design, apps development, IoT development , and cloud solutions. The company uses and deploys the latest technology such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA) , Data Science, AI, Machine Learning, IoT etc. to ensure the best and most tech-relevant solutions to all its clients and to deliver mobile app experiences that are secure, scalable and intuitive.About TechAhead:TechAhead is a mobile consulting, design and development company with a global reach. Through apps, the company has created success stories for both fortune 50 companies as well as startups. The team follows an approach of bringing app ideas to life by nurturing it through each stage of development from concept to the end-user experience.By having created several notable apps across platforms and technologies, the company has gained recognition from Clutch, Best Web Design Agencies and Red Herring, among others. While the team is proud of its achievements, they are also humbled by the appreciation they have received, and it serves as inspiration for crafting more success stories for their clients.Media Contact:Amit Sharma, Digital Marketing Executive at TechAheadPhone No. +1 818-318-0727, +91 120 603-9900Email - info@techaheadcorp.comWebsite - https://www.techaheadcorp.com



