3/5/20: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 61.50 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous two quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 1, 2020, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2020.

Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $10.02 billion in cash dividend payments in 2019.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

