Step Beyond Celiac 5K Expanding to Five Major U.S. Cities in 2020

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With each new research grant awarded and science plan strategy implemented, Beyond Celiac steps closer to new treatments and a cure for celiac disease. The organization is hosting the Step Beyond Celiac 5K events in five major cities this year to bring together people with celiac disease and their friends and family to support these important research efforts.

The Step Beyond Celiac 5K series began as just one event in Kansas City, KS, in 2017, and expanded to Dallas and Philadelphia in 2019. Beyond Celiac has hosted more than 3,000 participants and raised over $220,000 in just three years at these events. That money supports Beyond Celiac efforts to accelerate research for treatments and a cure for celiac disease.

For 2020, the Step Beyond Celiac 5K schedule has grown to five cities and launches with a Virtual 5K throughout the month of May. The full 2020 roster of events includes:

May 1-31 – Virtual 5K – Registration now open!

May 31 – Philadelphia at FDR Park – Registration now open!

August 9 – Boston at Franklin Park

September 13 – Kansas City, MO at Berkley Riverfront

October 10 – Dallas at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve

October 17 – Denver at Auraria Higher Education Center (in conjunction with Nourished festival)

Step Beyond Celiac 5Ks are events for the entire family and feature local businesses and community-based organizations as well as gluten-free vendors as part of the fun. Individual and team registrations are available, and participants have the opportunity to receive commemorative t-shirts and gluten-free goody bags. Prizes are awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers as well as to top three male and female finishers in multiple age brackets.

“Working together with our community and hosting Step Beyond Celiac 5Ks around the country will get us that much closer to the finish line of finding a cure for celiac disease,” said Alice Bast, Beyond Celiac CEO.

The mission of Beyond Celiac is to advance research to find treatment options and ultimately a cure for celiac disease, a serious genetic autoimmune disease that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

In 2018 Beyond Celiac launched a strategy prioritizing investment in science. Last year, thanks in part to funds raised through the Step Beyond Celiac 5K series, Beyond Celiac awarded close to $600,000 in grants to researchers studying some of the most promising celiac disease science.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading patient advocacy and research-driven celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.





