STEEP HILL ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO MICHIGAN

FIRST MIDWEST LICENSEE FOR STEEP HILL – FOUNDERS ARE A TEAM OF EXPERIENCED SCIENTISTS AND ENTREPRENEURS

/EIN News/ -- Berkeley, California, USA, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steep Hill, a leader in providing analytical testing services for the cannabis industry, announces a new licensee partner in the State of Michigan. “We are genuinely pleased to partner with the high caliber team at TreeTown Analytical to bring efficient, quality testing and scientific integrity to the Michigan market”, said Nigel Stobart, CEO of Steep Hill.

Dr. Jeffrey Kittendorf, the CEO of Steep Hill Michigan announced, “Our experienced scientific team is thrilled to partner with Steep Hill, the nation’s recognized leader in cannabis testing and research, to ensure that the marijuana products within the Michigan marketplace are of the highest level of safety and compliance. We are tremendously excited to bring the Steep Hill brand to the Midwest and to provide critical public health and safety services to Michigan’s rapidly expanding marijuana industry. Our team looks forward to working closely with licensed growers and processors within the Great Lakes State.”

Opening the Steep Hill Michigan lab will be:

Dr. Jeffrey D. Kittendorf , founder & CEO of Steep Hill Michigan . Dr. Kittendorf holds a BS degree in Biochemistry from Eastern Michigan University and a PhD in Medicinal Chemistry from the University of Michigan and has extensive expertise in natural products biosynthesis. Prior to co-founding TreeTown Analytical, Dr. Kittendorf was co-founder of Alluvium Biosciences, a natural products drug discovery company, and is co-founder of PharmaForensics Laboratories, a company providing litigation support and contract analytical/bioanalytical services to the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. John I. Nanos , founder & Director of Business Development of Steep Hill Michigan. Dr. Nanos holds a BS degree in Chemistry from Kalamazoo College and a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Michigan. A seasoned entrepreneur and experienced laboratory scientist, for the past 15 years Dr. Nanos has been the sole proprietor and operator of NanoSystems, a company that develops and commercializes specialty polyurethane foams and sustainable chemical systems.

Dr. Antek G. Wong-Foy, founder & Director of Laboratory Operations of Steep Hill Michigan. Dr. Wong-Foy holds a BS in Chemistry from the University of Rochester and a PhD in Chemistry from the California Institute of Technology. For the past 15 years, Dr. Wong-Foy has been a research scientist at the University of Michigan. In addition, Dr. Wong-Foy co-founded ChemXLerate LLC to provide expert witness and contract analytical chemistry services to the pharmaceutical industry.

Steep Hill Michigan is currently applying for a state safety compliance facility license and is projected to open for regulatory testing in the third quarter of 2020. The lab will be located in Southeastern Michigan. For further information, contact info@mi.steephill.com or call: 734.353.4243.

ABOUT STEEP HILL

Steep Hill is the world’s leading cannabis science company with significant footprints in lab testing, research and development and the study of cannabis genetics. Steep Hill’s foundation was built on testing and analyzing medical and recreational cannabis to ensure compliance with current safety standards. In 2008, Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States and has been on the cutting edge since its inception. Steep Hill is currently expanding throughout the United States, and globally. With the goal of helping the rest of the world adopt “best practices” in cannabis testing, the company also provides expert consulting services to legislators and regulators in many countries, states and municipalities around the world. Steep Hill: “Leading the Science of Cannabis. Globally℠”

For more information about Steep Hill visit: www.steephill.com

Arielle Chu Steep Hill 5105627400 arielle.chu@steephill.com



