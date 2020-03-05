Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Share Projected Around USD 4,553 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Global agricultural adjuvants market is expected to reach USD 4,553 million by 2026 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors has authored “Agricultural Adjuvants Market By Function (Activator Adjuvants and Utility Adjuvants), By Formulation (In-Formulation and Tank-Mix), By Chemical Group (Organosilicones, Alkoxylates, Sulfonates, and Others), By Application (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”. Based on our analysis, the global agricultural adjuvants market in 2019 is over USD 3,171 million and is expected to reach around USD 4,553 million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the global agricultural adjuvants market is around 5.2% from 2020 to 2026.

Agricultural adjuvants are chemical or biological substances added to the insecticide, herbicide, fungicide, and bactericide formulations to enhance the effectiveness of pesticides and improve the crop yield. The agricultural adjuvants alter the characteristics of pesticides such as enhance their penetrating ability to target the organism and protect the crop.

Surging global food demand likely to drive the agricultural adjuvants market

The global population is growing at an exponential rate owing to which the demand for food, specifically food crops, cash crops, and horticultural crops, is increasing massively. To meet the food demand for growing populations, the crop yield has to be increased significantly, which requires extensive use of agricultural adjuvants. Thus, the growing population would propel the global agricultural adjuvants market.

The agricultural land shortfall is fueling the demand for agricultural adjuvants

Due to the shortfall of free fertile land across the globe, the farmers have to enhance the crop yield alongside managing cultivation within the limited area. To fulfill the food demand, they are implementing various processes and technologies as well as adding several commercial agricultural products to the fields for yield improvement. For instance, in India, the agricultural land is shrinking at a rate of 30,000 hectares/year.

The adverse impact of agricultural adjuvants mitigates the global market

With the regular use of some chemical agricultural adjuvants, the soil fertility depletes constantly along with the addition of hazardous chemicals. This may lead to a food chain disturbance. The rising health concerns have influenced several agricultural and food agencies to set stringent regulations regarding production and usage volumes of adjuvants. Some of the leading manufacturers are dedicated to developing biodegradable agricultural adjuvants to combat the rising health and environmental concerns through chemical adjuvants.

Based on function, activator adjuvant category leads in the global agricultural adjuvants market

Activator adjuvants, which include surfactants, penetrants, wetting agents, salts, and oils, augment the herbicide activity and soil fertility when dissolved in herbicide formulation. Owing to these two key attributes, activator adjuvants are in higher demand and hold the major share in the market in terms of revenue.

Browse the full “Agricultural Adjuvants Market By Function (Activator Adjuvants and Utility Adjuvants), By Formulation (In-Formulation and Tank-Mix), By Chemical Group (Organosilicones, Alkoxylates, Sulfonates, and Others), By Application (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-agricultural-adjuvants-market-by-function-activator-adjuvants

North America attains the ruling position in terms of revenue in the global agricultural adjuvants market

North American agricultural adjuvants market holds the dominating position across the globe owing to its higher consumption rate and prevalence of precision farming. However, the European agricultural adjuvants market is likely to fuel at a considerable rate owing to the establishment of key adjuvants manufacturing companies in the region.

Key market players

Some of the key players driving the global agricultural adjuvants market areClariant, BASF, Croda International, Nufarm, Huntsman Corporation, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Solvay, Dowdupont, Stepan Company, and Evonic Industries AG, among others.

For instance, Nufarm Limited and Sumitomo Chemical, in September 2018, revealed that both of them have signed a contract to introduce the novel fungicide compound, metyltetraprole, for the key European countries. Likewise, Solvay and PetroVietnam Camau Fertilizer Company signed a four-year agreement in February 2018 to launch AgRho® N-Dual Protect, an eco-friendly nitrogen-stabilizing compound.

The global agricultural adjuvants market is segmented as:

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Function Segmentation Analysis

Activator Adjuvants

Utility Adjuvants

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Formulation Segmentation Analysis

In-Formulation

Tank-Mix

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Chemical Group Segmentation Analysis

Organosilicones

Alkoxylates

Sulfonates

Others

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

