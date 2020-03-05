Global Mica Market Will Reach USD 750 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Mica Market

Global Mica Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% and is anticipated to reach around USD 750 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors report “Mica Market By Type (Natural and Synthetic), Grade (Ground Mica, Sheet Mica, and Built-Up Mica) and By End-User (Electrical &Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Construction, Paint & Coating, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Mica Market in 2019 was approximately USD 570 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% and is anticipated to reach around USD 750 Million by 2026.

The mica has a platy or layered structure and represents 37 phyllosilicate minerals. The product offers versatile properties such as highly translucent, stable, tough, durable, and electrical resistant and owing to its insulating properties, it is widely used as an insulator, filler, and pigment extender in industries like construction, paints & coatings, cosmetics, and electronics among others.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/mica-market-by-type-natural-and-synthetic-grade-549

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. Free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

The growing construction industry in developing countries such as China, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Brazil is one of the major factors driving the global mica market. Mica is widely used for wall boards, cladding, joint compounds and plasters in the construction industry. Moreover, mica is an essential material for the electronics industry. Owing to the versatile qualities of mica such as chemical, physical, and electrical, and its perfect cleavage, elasticity, flexibility, infusibility, low thermal, and electrical conductivity it is widely used in the electronics industry. However, the availability of substitutes such as phenolic, fiberglass, cellulose acetate, nylon, and acrylate polymers may hamper the market growth of mica. Conversely, the rising application of mica in new paint technology is likely to offer ample opportunities to the market in the future.

In 2019, natural mica dominated the type segment of the global mica market. The demand for natural mica is expected to grow due to increasing applications in various end-user industries. Natural mica is extensively used in industries like electrical & electronics, cosmetics, and construction. Moreover, ground mica is also used to produce mica papers. Additionally, it is also used in industries such as construction, paints & coatings, plastic, rubber, and cosmetics. Electrical & electronics is the dominating category and accounted for around 25% of the share, in 2019. Mica is one of the essential components in the electronics industry. Mica is widely used in electronic products such as toasters, LED lights, hairdryers, lighting equipment, and smoke detectors. In addition to this, mica also finds its application in the paints & coatings industry. In the paints and coatings industry, mica is used as a pigment extender to extend the shelf life of pigments, and also brighten their intensity.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/mica-market-by-type-natural-and-synthetic-grade-549

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region accounted for more than 50% of share in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the upcoming years. In the Asia Pacific region, China dominated the regional mica market China is the largest producer, exporter, and importer of mica. The rapidly growing construction industry in the region has propelled the usage of mica in various applications. Moreover, Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for mica. The rising application of mica in the automotive industry is likely to boost the regional mica market.

Browse the full “Mica Market By Type (Natural and Synthetic), Grade (Ground Mica, Sheet Mica, and Built-Up Mica) and By End-User (Electrical &Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Construction, Paint & Coating, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/mica-market-by-type-natural-and-synthetic-grade-549

Some of the major players operating in the global mica market are COGEBI, BASF Catalysts, Daruka Minerals, Premier Mica Company, Mica Manufacturing, Gunpatroy, Cleveland Mica Company, Franklin Industrial Minerals, Asheville-Schoonmaker Mica, and Imerysamong others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/mica-market-by-type-natural-and-synthetic-grade-549

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the Mica market as follows:

Global Mica Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Natural

Synthetic

Global Mica Market: By Grade Segmentation Analysis

Ground Mica

Sheet Mica

Built-Up Mica

Global Mica Market: By End-UserSegmentation Analysis

Electrical & Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Construction

Paint & Coating

Others

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.