Global Arc Flash Protective Clothing Market Estimated to Reach USD 3,200.00 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Arc Flash Protective Clothing Market

Global Arc Flash Protective Clothing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.0% and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,200.00 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors report “Arc Flash Protective Clothing Market By Type (Tops, and Bottoms), By Application (Oil & Gas and Mining, Electric Power, Metallurgy, Military, and Others (Automotive, Transportation and Infrastructure, Utility, Pharmaceutical Industry, etc.)), and Sales Channel (Direct Channel, and Indirect Channel): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Arc Flash Protective Clothing market in 2019 was approximately USD 2,100.00 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.0% and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,200.00 Million by 2026.

An arc flash is generally heat and light created every time an arc error occurs. It occurs when electrical current passes through the air, from one conductor to another or ground. There can be various causes and reasons behind an arc blast such as power failure, wiring problem, etc. It’s a type of electrical detonation because of the alternative voltage phase in an electrical system and is very much dissimilar from an arc blast, which produces supersonic shockwave when the metal conductors get vaporized by the uncontrollable arc.

The rising manufacturing sector across the globe is the key factor in the increasing importance of arc flash protective clothing through the industrial sector. Increasing investments in the electrical network are one of the most key factors fueling the growth of the worldwide are flash protective clothing market. The global arc flash protective clothing market is anticipated to grow owing to the in-demand by increasing customer awareness and an extensive focus on research and development by key players. Rising demands for arc flash protective clothing from industries such as oil & gas and electrical are anticipated to witness significant progress in the worldwide market within the forecast period. The high cost of arc flash protective products may hamper the market’s growth. Research and development, innovations activities in the technology of the arc flash protective clothing and increased government investment in manufacturing industries are anticipated to open new avenues for the market in the near future.

On the basis of type, the global arc flash protective clothing market is segmented as tops and bottoms. Among which tops segment was accounted for the major revenue share in the global arc flash protective clothing market in 2019. Flash protective clothing is worn to protect the upper body and lower body parts. The tops mainly include specially designed arc flash jackets, hard caps, face shields, balaclavas, and insulated rubber electrical gloves. They protect the wearer against any accidents while working in drastic conditions like high heat or high voltages. The innovation in the arc flash protective clothing in recent years is expected to positively impact segment growth. In 2019, the top segment was accounted for more than 60.0% of the global arc flash protective clothing industries.

On the basis of application, the global Arc Flash Protective Clothing market is categorized into oil & gas and mining, electric power, metallurgy, military, and others (automotive, transportation and infrastructure, utility, pharmaceutical industry, etc.). Among the aforementioned segment, the oil & gas and miningsegment was accounted for more than30.0% revenue share in 2019. The workers in the oil, gas, and mining sectors work in very harsh conditions. Occurrences of serious hazards such as fire, electric arc, explosion, etc. are common for this type of work. They conduct exploration projects in remote locations and can be seen doing high-tech installations somewhere in the desert etc. and should, therefore, be prepared for any worst-case scenario that can happen. Thus, arc flash protective clothing is broadly utilized in manufacturing industries. The growth in the oil & gas industry in the past few years has increased the demand for arc flash protective clothing in the oil & gas sector.

On the basis of the sales channel, the global Arc Flash Protective Clothing market is categorized into the direct channel and indirect channel. Among the aforementioned segment, the direct channel segment was accounted for around 60.0% revenue share in 2019.

On the basis of region the Arc Flash Protective Clothing market is segmented into, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. In 2019, the North American region dominates the Arc Flash Protective Clothing market among all the regions followed by Europe in terms of value.

Some of the key players operating in the market include Honeywell, DuPont, TaraSafe, Lakeland Industries, Chicago Protective Apparel, Bulwark, Oberon Company, National Safety Apparel, Stanco Safety Products, U. Protec Apparel Tech, Steel Grip Inc., ProGARM, American Safety Clothing, and STRATA Protection, among others.

This report segments the global Arc Flash Protective Clothing market as follows:

Global Arc Flash Protective Clothing Market: By Type Analysis

Tops

Bottoms

Global Arc Flash Protective Clothing Market: By Channel Analysis

Oil & Gas and Mining

Electric Power

Metallurgy

Military

Others (Automotive, Transportation and Infrastructure, Utility, Pharmaceutical Industry, etc.)

Global Arc Flash Protective Clothing Market: By Channel Analysis

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

