Electrify Expo, North America's Largest Event Experience Focused on e-mobility, is Bringing Together Brands Recognized for E-Mobility, Micromobility, Electric and Autonomous Vehicles, and more During Three-Day Industry & Consumer Expo in a…

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest e-mobility experience of Electric Vehicles (EV), e-motorcycles, e-bikes, micromobility, aerial mobility and the lifestyle that surrounds it, today announced the dates and itinerary for the First Annual Electrify Expo. Electrify will take place September 18-20, 2020 at the OC Great Park & Airfield in Orange County, California. The event offers more than half a million square feet of space for the industry, consumers, families and press to create memorable and meaningful experiences (including demos) with today’s hottest EVs and Micromobility products – the backbone of the Electrify Expo.



Electrify is a multi-dimensional e-mobility expo energized by the brands and products on display, with most offering hands-on consumer experiential demos of Electric Cars & Trucks, Electric Motorcycles, Electric Golf Carts & PTVs, E-Bikes, E-Scooters, E-Skateboards, Electric Utility & Charging Infrastructure, Aerial Mobility and more. Harley-Davidson, Inc. and Hyundai and are just a couple of the more than 30 top-tier brands that have already signed on to participate at the Electrify Expo.

“Electrify is the beating heart of everything new and innovative taking place within the e-mobility industry,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and producer of Electrify Expo. “This is a fresh, future-focused, and radically unique event in a festival-like setting when compared to the tired show circuits that struggle to innovate and keep manufacturers and consumers engaged. Electrify is the consumer show reimagined, and it will quickly become the world’s largest and most important experiential launchpad for all things e-mobility.”

A main showcase at the Electrify Expo will be “The Future of Mobility” Venue, which brings together the innovators blazing the trail ahead for Autonomous Vehicles, EVTOL, Aerial Mobility, and Technology-based services. Additional announcements about Electrify Expo, its speaker lineup and vehicle debuts will be released in the coming weeks and months. Registration for Industry Day is on sale now while Public Day tickets will go on sale April 22.

Electrify Expo Schedule

Industry Day - Friday, September 18, 9am – 4pm

Programming & Keynotes: 9am – 4pm

Press Reveal - Friday, September 18, 12pm – 3pm

Public Show - Sept 19-20 Saturday and Sunday hours from 9am to 6pm

Sept 19, 2020 Main Entertainment: Sat @ 7pm Concert takes place Saturday evening at 7pm. Tickets to concert available to Expo ticket holders only.



Media Credentials

Members of the media and relevant industry analysts interested in receiving press credentials for the event are invited to submit their requests to: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press .

For additional information on Electrify Expo, please visit: https://www.electrifyexpo.com . Or stay in the know by following Electrify on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is set to become the world’s experiential launchpad for all things e-mobility. We accelerate the consumption of e-mobility products by providing a platform that launches, promotes, markets, educates, and expands awareness about industry offerings and services.

